Los Angeles Dodgers Draft RHP Emmet Sheehan in the 6th Round

Boston College pitcher Emmet Sheehan was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers today in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The junior came to Chestnut Hill after pitching final two seasons at the Salisbury School (Conn.) following two season with Fordham Prep (N.Y.). During that period he went 7-0 with a 0.35 ERA and 51 strikeouts.

His first two seasons at Boston College did not showcase the potential he exhibited later in his career. In 2020, the COVID-19 shortened season he had a 1-1 record, 8.16 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14.1 innings.

But his junior season was where Sheehan began to show some of his true talents. He went 5-5 in 13 starts, with a 4.50 ERA and a team leading 106 strikeouts. In a season where Boston College's pitching staff truly struggled, Sheehan was able to give quality starts frequently and helped get big wins for the Eagles.

Now the question is, will Sheehan sign his contract or return to Boston College? He could technically return to BC and try to raise his stock in next year's draft. With a new pitching coach, and another year under his belt, that might not be a bad idea. But he also may decide to get ready for his professional career with the Dodgers organization.

Sheehan is the third Boston College player selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. Sal Frelick was drafted 15th overall by the Milwaukee Brewers, and Cody Morissette was selected by the Miami Marlins in the second round.

What do you think of Emmet Sheehan's destination? Leave your thoughts in our Maroon and Gold Forums, a free message board for Boston College fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com