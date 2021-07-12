Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Los Angeles Dodgers Draft RHP Emmet Sheehan in the 6th Round

Another Eagle has earned his ticket to a professional career
Author:

Boston College pitcher Emmet Sheehan was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers today in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. 

The junior came to Chestnut Hill after pitching final two seasons at the Salisbury School (Conn.) following two season with Fordham Prep (N.Y.). During that period he went 7-0 with a 0.35 ERA and 51 strikeouts.

His first two seasons at Boston College did not showcase the potential he exhibited later in his career. In 2020, the COVID-19 shortened season he had a 1-1 record, 8.16 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14.1 innings. 

But his junior season was where Sheehan began to show some of his true talents. He went 5-5 in 13 starts, with a 4.50 ERA and a team leading 106 strikeouts. In a season where Boston College's pitching staff truly struggled, Sheehan was able to give quality starts frequently and helped get big wins for the Eagles. 

Now the question is, will Sheehan sign his contract or return to Boston College? He could technically return to BC and try to raise his stock in next year's draft. With a new pitching coach, and another year under his belt, that might not be a bad idea. But he also may decide to get ready for his professional career with the Dodgers organization. 

Sheehan is the third Boston College player selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. Sal Frelick was drafted 15th overall by the Milwaukee Brewers, and Cody Morissette was selected by the Miami Marlins in the second round. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

What do you think of Emmet Sheehan's destination? Leave your thoughts in our Maroon and Gold Forums, a free message board for Boston College fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

kdevir_media_bcball_036
Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers Draft RHP Emmet Sheehan in the 6th Round

AG8I6075
Baseball

Boston College Infielder Cody Morissette Drafted By The Miami Marlins In 2nd Round

Screen Shot 2021-05-25 at 9.48.02 AM
Recruiting

Boston College Makes Top 7 For WR Jordan Anthony

E4FghJFWEAsZ9nv
Maroon & Gold+

Analzying the Themes Behind BC Football's Recruiting Successes

philjurkovec
Podcast

Locked on Boston College: Listener Mailbag, July Edition

Ev6oNQJUcAQ7ssz
Baseball

Boston College OF Sal Frelick Drafted By The The Milwaukee Brewers with the 15th Pick

Ex6r4tFVcAIf8gM
Baseball

Final MLB Mock Draft Predictions for Cody Morissette and Sal Frelick

Dtis-kKW0AAVIWE
Football

TE Trae Barry Draft Grade Revealed

TravisLevy
2021 Boston College Football Previews

2021 Football Roster Released (Summer Edition)