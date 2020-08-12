BCBulletin
Former BC Pitcher Justin Dunn Earns First MLB Win

A.J. Black

Former Boston College starter Justin Dunn (1-1) earned his first win of his Major League Baseball career on Monday against the Texas Rangers. The 24 year old starter lasted six innings for the Mariners, allowing just two runs while striking out two and scattering seven hits. This was a much better outing for the righty, who looked much better after a tough first two games in which he couldn't get past the fourth inning. 

This win was huge for Dunn, who told MLB.com, “ (It mean't) everything,” said Dunn, who came to Seattle as part of a deal with the New York Mets prior to the 2019 season. “It’s a dream come true. I’ve been waiting for this moment since I was 5-6 years old, so it was good to get the monkey off my back and quit chasing that and go to work."

During his time in Chestnut Hill, Justin Dunn was a fantastic starting pitcher for the Eagles, posting a 2.06 ERA.  He was tough on batters,  averaging more than a strikeout an inning during his final year with the school. He was drafted in the first round in 2016 by the New York Mets before being traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2018. He made his major league debut in 2019, coming out of the bullpen allowing two runs against the Cincinnati Reds.

In other baseball related news, pitcher Mike King of the Yankees has been working out his some of his rookie kinks, allowing eight runs in the past three outings for the New York Yankees. Currently he has a 7.59 ERA on the season but is averaging roughly a strike out an inning. 

