Boston College Lands Transfer Andre Adams From Southern Utah

A.J. Black

Boston College landed another transfer on Friday, as forward Andre Adams is reportedly heading to Chestnut Hill:

According to Adam Zagoria, BC beat out Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Wake Forest and Depaul the services of Andre Adams. He is a graduate student, and will be immediately eligible this season. 

The 6'9 Adams started his career with the Arizona Sun Devils, before transferring to Southern Utah in 2017. Since transferring he has been a starter for the past two seasons, averaging 20+ minutes per game. Last season he averaged 9.0 points per game, and 6.5 rebounds for the Thunderbirds of the Big Sky Conference.  He also averaged over a block a game last year, and will be a welcome inside presence for an Eagles team that struggled with interior defense in 2019-20. 

The Eagles have three graduate transfers coming to the Heights in 2020-21. Rich Kelly (Quinnipiac), James Karnik (Lehigh) and Frederick Scott (Rider) have already transferred in and have been officially added to the roster. Jim Christian's squad also lost three players as Jairus Hamilton (Maryland), Chris Herren Jr. (San Diego) and Julian Rishwain (San Francisco) have all left the program.

Adams will fill the final roster spot for Eagles for the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see how the Eagles recruit given that they have quite a few scholarships coming off the book in 2021. 

