Baylor Pulls Out of Empire Classic, Fourth Team To Be Determined

The Baylor Bears have reportedly pulled out of the Empire Classic according to a report by Jon Rothstein. However, the tournament will continue for now, with a fourth team to be added shortly.

The multi-team event, is going to be held at Mohegan Sun and includes Boston College, Arizona State and Villanova. Earlier today reports came out that Baylor's head coach Scott Drew would not be traveling with the team to the event after testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier today it was also announced that Arizona State would pull out if Baylor stayed in the tournament, so the Bears may have been forced out of the tournament.

Boston College opens the tournament on Wednesday against Villanova, a 7pm tip off against Villanova. BC Bulletin will update this article with any additional information as it is released.

