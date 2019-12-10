BC
Maven
Top Stories
Baseball
Hockey
Recruiting

Boston College vs. Albany: Preview and Predictions

A.J. Black

Boston College, fresh off their second straight ACC win this time over Notre Dame, prepares to host Albany tonight at Conte Forum. This is the first ever matchup between BC and the Great Danes, who currently sit at 5-5. Can the Eagles build a winning streak by defeating their America East opponent? 

Time: 7:00pm
Where: Conte Forum, Boston College
TV: ACC Network X
Radio: WEEI 93.7
Opening Line: No Line

Projected Starting Five: CJ Felder, Steffon Mitchell, Derryck Thornton, Jared Hamilton, Jay Heath

Ken Pom Rankings: Albany (204) Boston College (136)

Key Matchup: Cameron Healey vs. Derryck Thornton

The combo guard Healey leads the Great Danes in scoring, averaging 17.6 points per game, and is an aggressive rebounder and ball distributor. Thornton's defense has been inconsistent, but a strong game from the transfer will give Boston College the opportunity to win this game comfortably. On the offensive side, Thornton needs to be more careful with the ball, avoid careless unforced turnovers, and not allow Albany back into the game if Boston College takes a lead. 

The Opponent

Albany, not a team many Boston College fans are familiar with, is an America East Conference team that plays teams like Vermont, UMass Lowell and UNH. Currently sitting at 5-5, they haven't played any major conference teams, losing to mid majors like Marshall and Bucknell. Coached by Will Brown, who has coached the Great Danes since 2001, amassing a 294-268 record, winning the America East and going to four NCAA Tournament trips in that time. 

Rebounding which has been a problem for Boston College shouldn't be a huge issue against Albany. They lack a powerful middle presence that has caused BC problems in the past. Instead they have a handful of guards who are scorers and can hit shots. 

Three Questions Heading Into This Game:

1. Can BC avoid the let down game? This game has all the markings of a Jim Christian let down game. Boston College is riding high after a big win against Notre Dame, and it would be easy to look past a team like Albany. Can BC prevent another UMass Lowell, Hartford x2, or IUPUI?

2. Can they put them away early?  By all statistical measures BC should easily win this game. But can the Eagles get a huge lead and allow some bench players to gain some valuable minutes?

3. How will CJ Felder continue to grow as a starter? Felder is an exciting player, but hasn't had a breakout game yet, this would be a fantastic opportunity for it. 

AJ's Predictions: Boston College 78 Albany 55.  I am terrified of the trap game element here, but I think BC has hit enough bumps already this year and won't let it happen here. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pete Frates, Boston College Grad Who Brought Awareness To ALS Research Passes Away At Age 34

A.J. Black
0

Terrible loss for a great man who did so much

Quarterback Anthony Brown Enters Transfer Portal

A.J. Black
0

Anthony Brown looks to transfer

Birmingham Bowl Prep: Getting To Know The Cincinnati Bearcats

A.J. Black
0

What do you need to know about the Cincinnati Bearcats?

Boston College Men's Hockey down Notre Dame 6-1

Brett Rider
0

Eagles complete weekend sweep of their rivals

Boston College 73 Notre Dame 72: Eagles Hold On For Second ACC Win Of Season

A.J. Black
1 0

Huge win for the Eagles who downed the Fighting Irish for first time since 2005

Boston College To Play Cincinnati In Birmingham Bowl

A.J. Black
0

Eagles to face off with Bearcats on January 2nd

Report Says Northwestern Finalizing Deal To Make Boston College OC Mike Bajakian Their Offensive Coordinator

A.J. Black
3 0

Boston College's OC could be heading to Northwestern.

What Should Boston College Be Looking For In Next Head Coach?

A.J. Black
10 0

Boston College is deep in their coaching search, what should they be looking for?

Boston College Coaching Candidates: Mike Elko

A.J. Black
0

Could Texas A&M's defensive coordinator be the next coach?

Boston College Men's hockey defeats Notre Dame 4-0

Brett Rider
0

Eagles victorious in the latest edition of the holy war on ice defeating Notre Dame