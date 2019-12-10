Boston College vs. Albany: Preview and Predictions

Boston College, fresh off their second straight ACC win this time over Notre Dame, prepares to host Albany tonight at Conte Forum. This is the first ever matchup between BC and the Great Danes, who currently sit at 5-5. Can the Eagles build a winning streak by defeating their America East opponent?

Time: 7:00pm

Where: Conte Forum, Boston College

TV: ACC Network X

Radio: WEEI 93.7

Opening Line: No Line

Projected Starting Five: CJ Felder, Steffon Mitchell, Derryck Thornton, Jared Hamilton, Jay Heath

Ken Pom Rankings: Albany (204) Boston College (136)

Key Matchup: Cameron Healey vs. Derryck Thornton

The combo guard Healey leads the Great Danes in scoring, averaging 17.6 points per game, and is an aggressive rebounder and ball distributor. Thornton's defense has been inconsistent, but a strong game from the transfer will give Boston College the opportunity to win this game comfortably. On the offensive side, Thornton needs to be more careful with the ball, avoid careless unforced turnovers, and not allow Albany back into the game if Boston College takes a lead.

The Opponent

Albany, not a team many Boston College fans are familiar with, is an America East Conference team that plays teams like Vermont, UMass Lowell and UNH. Currently sitting at 5-5, they haven't played any major conference teams, losing to mid majors like Marshall and Bucknell. Coached by Will Brown, who has coached the Great Danes since 2001, amassing a 294-268 record, winning the America East and going to four NCAA Tournament trips in that time.

Rebounding which has been a problem for Boston College shouldn't be a huge issue against Albany. They lack a powerful middle presence that has caused BC problems in the past. Instead they have a handful of guards who are scorers and can hit shots.

Three Questions Heading Into This Game:

1. Can BC avoid the let down game? This game has all the markings of a Jim Christian let down game. Boston College is riding high after a big win against Notre Dame, and it would be easy to look past a team like Albany. Can BC prevent another UMass Lowell, Hartford x2, or IUPUI?

2. Can they put them away early? By all statistical measures BC should easily win this game. But can the Eagles get a huge lead and allow some bench players to gain some valuable minutes?

3. How will CJ Felder continue to grow as a starter? Felder is an exciting player, but hasn't had a breakout game yet, this would be a fantastic opportunity for it.

AJ's Predictions: Boston College 78 Albany 55. I am terrified of the trap game element here, but I think BC has hit enough bumps already this year and won't let it happen here.