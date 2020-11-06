Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Guard Wynston Tabbs

Boston College basketball is just a few weeks away from opening their season at Mohegan Sun against Villanova. To help get ready for tipoff we are going to break down the players In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. To kick this off we look at Wynston Tabbs.

Wynston Tabbs should be a big factor for the upcoming season, a dynamic guard who can be the go to shooter on a team in need of a playmaker. Tabbs is a sophomore, who had an incredible freshman season averaging 13.9 points per game. Though he only played in 15 games, he showed glimpses of a truly talented guard who could follow in the footsteps of Jerome Robinson and Ky Bowman.

His season high of 28 came against Sacred Heart, but also had 17 point outings against Providence and Minnesota. He shot 43% from the field, 32% from 3-point range, and averaged 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game before a knee injury prematurely ended his year.

In the offseason he had surgery on the knee, which kept him out for the entire 2019-2020 season. But Tabbs is back, and ready for the upcoming season, hoping to start at guard alongside sophomore Jay Heath.

"I feel really good. It's just so good to get back out there with my teammates." Tabbs said. "Just showcase my results in practice."

Stellar

Tabbs comes back and plays as strongly after the injury as he did two years ago. He becomes an even more confident shooter, as he inches closer to 18-19 ppg. He becomes the playmaker for the Eagles offense, and helps elevate those around him as the Eagles perform better than expected. He showcases that he is the next guard to play at an elite level for the Eagles, and grabs All-ACC honors after the season.

Standard

Tabbs takes some time to get used to being back on the court, but eventually gets back in a rhythm with his team. He improves but it takes some time. Averages close to what he did before his injury.

Subpar

The knee injury takes a toll on his explosiveness and Tabbs is not the same player he was as a freshman. He plays solid, but is not the dynamic scorer that the Eagles need.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.