Report: Wynston Tabbs Cleared To Resume Activities

Boston College men's basketball got much needed good news on Tuesday as it was reported that guard Wynston Tabbs was cleared to resume activities. Per Jon Rothstein:

Tabbs came to Boston College as a three star recruit out Suitland, Maryland. He missed the entire 2019-20 season after having surgery on his left knee. In 2018-19 as a true freshman he impressed many with his play, averaging 13.4 points per game, along with 3.9 rebounds per game. His season ended in late January due to an injury to that same knee.

He is expected to return as the starting guard for Jim Christian's squad. What remains to be seen is if the coaches puts him at the point or move sophomore Jay Heath there. Last season Heath was primarily the shooting guard. On top of the pair of presumed starters, the Eagles also have transfer guards Rich Kelly (Quinnipiac) and Makai Ashton Langford (Providence) who will both be battling for minutes as well. Tabbs should be the leading scorer on this team, if he returns to the form he had before the injury.

Earlier this month it was reported that Andre Adams, a transfer from Southern Utah would miss the season with an injury.

