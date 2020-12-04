SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Florida 90 BC 70: Five Takeaways From The Blowout

A.J. Black

Tonight's game was ugly, and a tough one to watch. Boston College lost the Roman Legends Classic to the Florida Gators 90-70. It was a game that the Gators controlled from beginning to end, on both ends of the floor. Here are some takeaways from tonight's game.

1. BC lacked energy on both ends of the floor. Easy buckets in the paint for Gators, wide open three pointers, it was all symptomatic of a BC team that seemed to not be playing with any sense of urgency. Florida's athletic guards could fly down the length of the court for easy layups almost any time they wanted to, against a porous interior defense that didn't put up much of a fight. 

Makai Ashton Langford played with hustle, especially in the second half, but it was hard to find it anywhere else.

2. The turnovers were a backbreaker.  At one point deep in the second half, Boston College's turnovers almost mirrored their field goals made. Lots of sloppy unforced errors, and it gave Florida loads of extra possessions. 

3. Frustrations are starting to show. In the second half both Jay Heath and Jim Christian were called for technical fouls. At this point of the game BC was down by almost 30. Heath looked like he was chirping at a Florida guard, while Christian was furious over a foul called on Rich Kelly. BC lacks leadership on the court, the commenters on ESPN even mentioned it. When the game started to unravel there was no one rallying the troops, and no go to person on either end of the court to make a big play. The team looked lost. 

4. James Karnik Returns. The Lehigh transfer, who's waiver was finally approved entered the game as a sub for CJ Felder. What stood out to me is that he's a big bodied center. He doesn't have the big height of a typical center but has the mass to do it. Finished the game with 7 points and six rebounds, and a -11.

5. How does BC pick themselves up from here? Florida is clearly a good, athletic team, but this is a team that only beat Army by 7 points yesterday. Boston College didn't look like they belonged on the same court, because of their play and the Gators athleticism. But the problems are starting to become a pattern for Jim Christian's squad. Turnovers, poor defense, are just a few issues that are showing up game after game. The Eagles now sit at 1-3, and have Minnesota coming up in the ACC/B1G Challenge. Can the Eagles figure this out, or is the season already spiraling out of control?

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (3)
No. 1-3
DoubleGolden68
DoubleGolden68

May the search begin for a new coach. He has talented players, but they seem lost out there. They stand around the perimeter and there is little penetration. They seem content too many times to take the easy 3 than work the ball in. The turnovers also show a lack of cohesion and purpose in their play. Their defense makes all the opponent players look like superstars. And Florida only beat Army by 9 points. That tells you something.

AGPennyPacker
AGPennyPacker

I remember when Addazio teams could never figure our Special Teams and a even simple Kicking Game in 7 Years.
I even remember a caller calling in and asking AJ and Dan why the coaches would not walk to the soccer field and find out if someone could "kick the ball!"
Addazio was never capable of fixing that and JC is not capable of fixing all of his shortcomings at BC.
It's harsh but It's time to bring in a new staff...

NewtonBus
NewtonBus

Big flaming dumpster fire. I feel very dumb I felt good about this team this morning.

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. Florida: Live Updates

Analysis and opinion on tonight's game.

A.J. Black

by

bcmoderate77

Will Phil Jurkovec Play Against UVA?

An update on Boston College's quarterback heading into the UVA game

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Roman Legends Classic: Boston College vs. Florida, Preview & Prediction

A look at today's game between the Eagles and Gators

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305

Center James Karnik Granted Eligibility Waiver By NCAA

Boston College's transfer center is good to go for the remainder of the season, and next.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

'22 Tight End Jeremiah Franklin Commits To Boston College

The Eagles add another exciting tight end to the Class of 2022.

A.J. Black

by

bodascious

Locked on Boston College: Football Regular Season Finale, Basketball Talk and Stats

A look at the games coming up for BC basketball, and football with some indepth discussion on both teams.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. St. John's: Live Updates

Live updates on tonight's game against the Red Storm

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

Locked On Boston College: Gators, Big Recruiting News, Jurkovec Injury Update

Our daily podcast tackles the big news in BC sports. Click on the story to listen to the day's hottest topics.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Cameron Swartz leads BC to 58-46 Win Over Providence

Eagles improve to 3-0 with their victory over Providence, their first in the Joanna McNamee era.

A.J. Black

The ACC Bowl Lineup is in Disarray. What Can They Do?

With four bowls gone, what happens with bowl season?

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305