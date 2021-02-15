Potential Coaching Candidates: Ties to Boston College Edition

On Monday, Boston College fired head coach Jim Christian after seven seasons with the school. The Eagles are clearly not in a position right now to be considered a highly desirable destination given their lack of recent success and problems with facilities. Here are some names that could be potential candidates for the Eagles, these options are coaches with ties to Boston College.

Howard Eisley - Michigan Assistant

A former Boston College guard, and currently on Juwan Howard's staff on a very hot Michigan team. Eisley has only been an assistant the collegiate level for two seasons so far, meaning his experience leaves something to be desired. But if BC wants to go young(ish) coach with BC ties, with P5 experience, Eisley might be the root to go.

Mark Schmidt - St. Bonaventure Head Coach.

If you want a coach that has taken a school that was completely irrelevant before he got there, and took them to two NCAA tournaments, Schmidt is your guy. He has a 236-183 record with the Bonnies, and a reputation of fixing programs where ever he goes. Added plus is he is a Boston College graduate.

Jared Dudley - LA Lakers Forward

A name many BC fans have been clamoring about for years. Dudley is known for his leadership and has stated his desire to return to the Heights at some point. However, he is under contract with the Lakers this year. Probably a few years too early for Dudley to be considered a serious contender for this job.

Bill Coen - Northeastern Head Coach

A former Al Skinner assistant, Coen has taken Northeastern and brought them to the forefront of Boston collegiate hoops. He has 250 wins as the head coach of the Huskies, and two trips to the NCAA tournament. However, he is 59 years old, and coaching in the ACC is very different than coaching at Northeastern.

Duane Woodward - Seton Hall Assistant

Another name with Boston College ties, he currently is an assistant on Seton Hall. Spent four years before that with Monmouth.

