Boston College Fires Head Coach Jim Christian

Eagles move on from head coach in the middle of the season

Boston College officially parted ways with head coach Jim Christian today according to a report by Pete Thamel. The Eagles are currently 3-13, and 1-9 in the ACC.

As mentioned in the tweet, Christian ends his seven year career at Boston College with a 78-132 record, and a 26-94 record in the ACC. During his time in Chestnut Hill he did not make the NCAA tournament, and had one winning record in 2017-18, when his team made the NIT. Many were caught by surprise when he returned to the Heights after last season, when his team when 13-19.

Per a release from the school:

"I know that Jim gave everything that he had into leading our program and mentoring our student-athletes," Kraft said. "Ultimately, the program is not headed in the right direction and though I hesitate to make a mid-season coaching change in any sport, now is the right time for us to look forward. We wish Jim and his family all the best in their future endeavors and thank them for their service to Boston College.”

Scott Spinelli will be taking over as interim head coach and will serve for the remainder of the season.

