Boston College 64 California 60: Eagles Complete Comeback Against Golden Bears

A.J. Black

Boston College started off slow against California, but a strong second half topped with a 17-4 run gave the Eagles a victory in game two of the Al Attles Classic at the Chase Center. In Boston College's out of conference finale the Eagles were led by sophomore Jarius Hamilton who continues to improve, scoring a game and career high 18 points.

The Eagles started off slow, as California jumped out to an early lead, topped with a 15-0 run that gave the Golden Bears a 21-10 lead early in the first. But Boston College stormed back on some timely free throws. Julian Rishwain was the key in the comeback, hitting a pair of three pointers on way to his 12 points off the bench. 

Late in the second half it was back and forth as Cal tied it at 58, but Hamilton put the Eagles up for good with a clutch three pointer. Thornton and Heath hit free throws down the final stretch to clinch the win for the Eagles, who have won all three matchup against the Golden Bears. 

"We started playing a little more aggressively on defense, took the ball to the basket," head coach Jim Christian said after the game. "I thought we were just settling for 3s. We were taking the first 3 available to start the game. We hit a couple early, which sometimes is a bad thing. In the second half we played really smart."

Boston College finishes the out of conference part of their schedule at 8-5, and will resume ACC play on December 31st against Duke at the Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Other Notes:

* Jarius Hamilton has really become a revelation over the past handful of games. When he came to Boston College as a four star recruit, there was a lot of expectations. He was frankly disappointing as a freshman, but has really stepped up of late, and he could be the star that his recruiting sheet predicted he may be. 

* Cal and Boston College were roughly even in rebounding (22) and turnovers (16)

* Jim Christian was on crutches after the game after having microfracture surgery this week on his ankle. 

* The game was on the PAC 12 network, which many Boston College fans did not have. Luckily this will probably be a one time issue for Eagles fans. 

