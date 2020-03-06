It was a back and forth affair in the second round of the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament, but the Eagles held on to win 85-73. Led by Marnelle Garraud's 21 points, and 4/6 shooting from beyond the arc, BC was able to put the Lady Tigers away late in the 4th quarter. Clemson was led by Shania Meertens with 20 points. This win gives BC their 19th win of the season, and 12th ACC victory.

The Eagles jumped on the scoreboard right out of the gate on a three pointer by Taylor Ortlepp on the opening position. But Clemson showed they were not going to play like their record (8-22) would indicate. Kendall Spray hit a pair of three pointers for Clemson, but the Eagles returned with some good shooting of their own with a pair of buckets for Emma Guy (6 points), and a three pointer from Cameron Schwartz who played a huge role in tonight's win.

BC's offense really cranked it up in the second quarter as they scored 29 points, shooting 70% from the field, and 14-15 from the free throw line. BC was able to build up a ten point lead twice during the quarter on a Garraud three pointer, and later on a Makayla Dickens lay up.

But like it was all game, it seemed like Clemson had an answer every time it looked like BC would run away with it. A pair of Hannah Hank three pointers, and a layup from Tylar Bennett tied up the game at 49-49. After five straight points from Georgia Pineau, Clemson responded yet again and actually took a lead. Clemson's zone defense stymied BC at times, however BC continued to play their game, and the buckets started to fall.

The fourth quarter was pretty much all BC, as they outscored Clemson 24-16. Right when they needed it, BC shot 60% from three point range in the fourth quarter. Garraud was the star with 8 points in the quarter, and BC again hit their free throws, going 9-12 in the quarter. With only a few minutes remaining, Clemson tried to up the pressure on the Eagles, but Joanna McNamee's squad finished off the Tigers with some clutch free throws and field goals.

This is BC's first tournament win since defeating Virginia Tech 49-37 in 2016. The Eagles will now face off with the Duke Blue Devils tomorrow night at 8pm. The two teams faced off earlier this year on December 8th, a game that the Blue Devils won 85-73.