BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Derryck Thornton's 22 Points Leads Boston College to 71-68 Victory Over NC State

A.J. Black

It took some late game heroics from forwards Steffon Mitchell and Jairus Hamilton, but Boston College held on to beat NC State 71-68 at Conte Forum. The Eagles were in control for most of this game, but struggled in the second half and allowed the Wolfpack to tie and eventually take the lead. But two late steals by Mitchell, and flushes by Hamilton sealed it for BC. Guard Derryck Thornton led the Eagles with 22 points, and went a perfect 11-11 from the free throw line. 

After NC State took an early 4-2 lead, Boston College took control of the game with some solid shooting especially from the three point line. Jay Heath (16 points) and Thornton were much more effective tonight combining for 38 points, while CJ Felder had a pair of emphatic dunks in the first half. 

NC State continued to make runs, but it seemed like Boston College had an answer every time. The Eagles who shot 55% from the field, went into halftime with a 40-33 lead.

But in the second half when the Wolfpack switched to a zone defense, BC's offense fell apart and NC State was able to get more transition opportunities. Quickly BC's lead evaporated, and the Pack tied the game on Devon Daniels three pointer with three minutes remaining in the game. The game didn't remain tied for long though as the Pack got their first lead in the second half on a Markell Johnson layup. 

Boston College, a team that had answers all night, answered in the big moments down the stretch. Thornton hit a pair of big free throws, while Mitchell's steals with Hamilton's dunks gave BC the lead for good. 

With the win Boston College improves to 7-8 in the ACC, 8th in the conference. While NC State's loss is a big one for the Wolfpack, considered a bubble team, now might miss the NCAA tournament. A loss to the Eagles is a major strike on their resume.

Boston College faces off with UVA in Charlottesville on Wednesday. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. NC State: Preview and Prediction

After a brutal loss, BC needs to get on the right foot today against a hungry Wolfpack team

A.J. Black

Boston College Defeats Merrimack 6-2

The Eagles complete the weekend sweep of the Warriors

Brett Rider

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing NC State With Brett Frielander of All Wolfpack

An insider's perspective of tomorrow's opponent the NC State Wolfpack

A.J. Black

With More Emphasis on the Pass, the Tight End Position Could See a new Role In 2020

A 2020 spring preview of the tight end position

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Transfer Tidbit: Maryland DB Deon Jones Enters Portal, Has Connections With BC

Deon Jones a transfer out of Maryland has close connections with BC coach Aazar Abdul Rahim

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Boston College Sneaks By Merrimack 3-2 As Eagles Get Much Needed Win

Eagles get a big two points last night at Lawler Arena.

A.J. Black

A Very Talented and Experienced Group, the 2020 Spring Preview of the Offensive Line

Last year's Boston College offensive line was special, this year could be even better.

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

Boston College 71st In Bill Connolly's Newest SP+ Rankings

BC actually is ranked lower in the SP+ than they were last season

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

Emma Guy Hits Buzzer Beater As Boston College Downs Notre Dame 56-55

A thrilling victory for Boston College who wins their second straight game against Notre Dame.

A.J. Black

With More Balance On The Horizon, A 2020 Preview of BC's Wide Receivers

A look at the Boston College wide receivers

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000