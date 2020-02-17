Derryck Thornton's 22 Points Leads Boston College to 71-68 Victory Over NC State

It took some late game heroics from forwards Steffon Mitchell and Jairus Hamilton, but Boston College held on to beat NC State 71-68 at Conte Forum. The Eagles were in control for most of this game, but struggled in the second half and allowed the Wolfpack to tie and eventually take the lead. But two late steals by Mitchell, and flushes by Hamilton sealed it for BC. Guard Derryck Thornton led the Eagles with 22 points, and went a perfect 11-11 from the free throw line.

After NC State took an early 4-2 lead, Boston College took control of the game with some solid shooting especially from the three point line. Jay Heath (16 points) and Thornton were much more effective tonight combining for 38 points, while CJ Felder had a pair of emphatic dunks in the first half.

NC State continued to make runs, but it seemed like Boston College had an answer every time. The Eagles who shot 55% from the field, went into halftime with a 40-33 lead.

But in the second half when the Wolfpack switched to a zone defense, BC's offense fell apart and NC State was able to get more transition opportunities. Quickly BC's lead evaporated, and the Pack tied the game on Devon Daniels three pointer with three minutes remaining in the game. The game didn't remain tied for long though as the Pack got their first lead in the second half on a Markell Johnson layup.

Boston College, a team that had answers all night, answered in the big moments down the stretch. Thornton hit a pair of big free throws, while Mitchell's steals with Hamilton's dunks gave BC the lead for good.

With the win Boston College improves to 7-8 in the ACC, 8th in the conference. While NC State's loss is a big one for the Wolfpack, considered a bubble team, now might miss the NCAA tournament. A loss to the Eagles is a major strike on their resume.

Boston College faces off with UVA in Charlottesville on Wednesday.