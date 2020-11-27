Eagles Ride Strong Performance From Wynston Tabbs in 69-64 Win Over URI

Boston College fought through adversity and offensive drought to defeat URI 69-64 in the 2kSports Empire Classic Consolation game. Boston College was led by guard Wynston Tabbs, who scored 16 points and ten rebounds, and Steffon Mitchell was huge with 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Eagles came into Thanksgiving's game without their leading scorer, as Jay Heath was held out of the game with a foot injury that he suffered on Wednesday against Villanova. Jim Christian said after the game that Heath will be day to day and will be evaluated to see the extent of the injury. In his place the Eagles started true freshman Demarr Langford, who saw his first significant action scoring seven points.

Boston College and Rhode Island were evenly matched for most of the first half. But then the Eagles went ice cold, not hitting a field goal for over five minutes at the end of the first half, early second half. During that time, the Rams, led by Fatts Russell (23 points) erased a seven point BC lead and took the lead themselves.

But it was some valuable minutes by Rich Kelly and Luka Kraljevic that turned the tide for the Eagles. With URI up by six, they each hit a three pointer to tie the game. After a layup for Tabbs, BC regained the lead, one that they held on for the remainder of the game. "Luka Kraljevic played a great game. Came in, gave us great energy and sparked a turnaround for us," Steffon Mitchell said after the game.

This win again showcased the depth of Boston College. The team was able to defeat a good A-10 opponent, even with their star guard out. After the game Jim Christian talked about the talent of his team. "Every night could be somebody different, because that's who we are. When we practiced, and we scrimmaged, all year long, and we put them on two different teams, it was a one-point game pretty much every day ... I think we have a really balanced team."

Boston College will resume play on Monday when they face St. John's at Mohegan Sun. The Red Storm are 1-0, with a win over St. Frances, a game they won 76-75.

