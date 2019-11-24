DePaul 72 Boston College 67: Eagles Drop Big Home Matchup

Boston College needed everything they had against DePaul and in the end it was not enough to beat their former Big East foes as the Blue Demons took Saturday's matchup 72-67.

Charlie Moore a guard for DePaul (not the fisherman on NESN), hit a pair of clutch three pointers in the last minute and change to bury the Eagles. Moore had a game high 24 points, and did an incredible job breaking down the Eagles defense. DePaul also got 17 points and 10 boards from forward Romeo Weems.

What was it that killed Boston College? It was an issue that has been a major issue for the Eagles under Jim Christian, rebounding. DePaul only had 8 more rebounds total, but grabbed 16 offensive rebounds. "This was a game whoever was more committed to doing small things was going to win the game," BC coach Jim Christian told reporters. "We focused on it, talked about it and showed it to them, but we did an awful job on the backboard, but I give DePaul credit."

It was a game of runs especially in the second half, DePaul hit an 8-0 run to start the half, but BC stormed back with a 9-0 run of their own, capped by a three by Jay Heath. DePaul responded bringing their lead back nine, but Boston College wouldn't go down, cutting it to four on Popovich's first basket of the game with just over five minutes left in the game. The Eagles had a golden chance to slice it to one, but Heath's attempted 3 as the shot clock expired rimmed out.

This was a tough loss for Boston College as they dip what they needed on defense and offense but got killed on the boards. The Eagles were led by Derryck Thorton who had 15 points, but only shot 5 for 15 from the field. Julian Rishwain also had 15 points off the bench. In other players notes, Jarius Hamilton was reported to be ready to return, but did not play today.

The difficulty will continue to ramp up as the Eagles face off with St. Louis on Wednesday.