Derryck Thornton Signs With Serbian Club KK Borac Cacak

Former Boston College point guard Derryck Thornton has reportedly signed a contract to play with the Serbian club KK Borac Cacak of the ABA Liga.

Thornton is the second Eagle to sign with a team out of Serbia, joining center/forward Nik Popovic who signed with FMP Belgrade. The two former teammates are now part of the same league and most likely will face off this season. Boston College has had a rich history of players performing well over seas, including Tyrese Rice and Craig Smith, both of whom had long careers.

It has been a journey for Thornton, started his career in Los Angeles, at Findlay Prep. From there it was a windy road as he played for three college teams during his career. He was originally a five star guard who commited to Duke. After just one season with the Blue Devils, averaging 7.1 points per game, he decided to transfer, heading west to play for USC where he spent the next two seasons.

Known for his defense and ball handling, Thornton again decided to transfer, and chose the Eagles for his final collegiate season. In his time in Chestnut Hill, he raised his game, averaging 12.7 points per game, with a season high 23 coming against Wake Forest. He was a consistent scorer for the Eagles, hitting double digits in 21 out of 29 games, including six three pointers against Syracuse.

