Boston College vs. Duke: ACC Tournament Preview and Prediction

Could BC pull of a big upset against the heavily favored Blue Devils? Or will this be a disappointing end to a disappointing season.

On Tuesday, Boston College will face off with the Blue Devils in the first round of the ACC tournament. This game showcases two teams that have struggled this season, with Boston College in the basement of the conference, firing their coach midseason, and basically just playing for respect. While Duke, has been a .500 team, and ended the season with a whimper, with three straight losses including a thrashing at the hands of rival UNC.

The two teams faced off once this season, a game that was decided by only one point. Duke won that game 83-82. This has all the makings of a trap game for Duke, but can Boston College pull off a big upset?

Time: 4:30 pm

Where: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro North Carolina

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: Duke (-12.5)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Duke has an 85% chance of winning this game

Tournament History: The two teams have faced off twice in the ACC tournament, and the difference has been a total of two points. The Eagles fell, 78-76, in the 2006 ACC Championship game and 66-65 in the 2009 quarterfinal round.

Tale of the Tape:

Player to Watch: Matthew Hurt

One of the leading scorers in the ACC, Hurt crushed BC down the stretch the last time these two teams played. Of any player on the Blue Devils, he has the potential to take over this game. Last week against Louisville he scored 37 points in an overtime loss, and averages 18.7 points per game. He can beat you deep, or get to the basket, and Boston College could struggle to guard him all game.

Three Keys For Boston College

1. Play Loose But in Control: When Boston College put up 90+ points against Notre Dame part of it was due to the fluid tempo they kept. They were able to move the ball, attack the rim and be aggressive. They lost that momentum the last two times out. This has the potential to be the last game of the season, play like it, and maybe they can find some rhythm. And this is Duke, one of the vaunted ACC programs. It doesn't matter if they are royalty of the conference, beating them would be a nice way to cap off the season.

2. Some sort of defense: This seems like a broken record, but Boston College has given up far too many open looks, even under head coach Scott Spinelli. They need to prevent easy buckets, and try to get some defense. If Duke can get going it could be a long day.

3. Reduce costly turnovers. Just like with defense this seems like something we talk about every game, but it is just so costly. Turnovers happen, it's part of the game, but if BC can prevent the careless ones they could stay in this one.

AJ's Fearless Prediction. I thought Boston College could hang with Miami, and they really didn't, but this game has some added drama to it, being that it's Duke. However, as badly as the Blue Devils have played they are still a better squad than the Eagles. I think this will be closer than the spread said but I'm still taking Duke. Duke 86 Boston College 77

