Boston College vs. Eastern Washington: Live Blog And Game Thread

First Half

Boston College stormed out to an 18-7 lead, but EW answered back with back to back threes and an 8-0 run and the game is 21-7 now

Derryck Thornton hits a three pointer to open up the lead 26-17.

Back! Boston College is struggling to put away Eastern Washington up 51-47 10:30 in the second half

This is getting ugly, EW gets close but Jay Heath makes a nice steal and lays it in to bring it to 55-51 with about 8 minutes remaining

In case you were wondering, attendance is very very sparse tonight

With game tied 62-62 Thornton hits two big free throws.

EW hits a three to take lead, but Jay Heath responds with a three of his own. BC up two

Steffon Mitchell hits two big free throws and BC has a four point lead.

Boston College wins 72-68