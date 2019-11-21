BC
Boston College vs. Eastern Washington: Live Blog And Game Thread

A.J. Black

Boston College is facing off with High Point today on the ACC Network.

First Half 

Sorry for the lateness of the thread, had technical problems at home

Boston College stormed out to an 18-7 lead, but EW answered back with back to back threes and an 8-0 run and the game is 21-7 now

Derryck Thornton hits a three pointer to open up the lead 26-17.

Even more technical issues....

Back! Boston College is struggling to put away Eastern Washington up 51-47 10:30 in the second half 

This is getting ugly, EW gets close but Jay Heath makes a nice steal and lays it in to bring it to 55-51 with about 8 minutes remaining

In case you were wondering, attendance is very very sparse tonight

With game tied 62-62 Thornton hits two big free throws. 

EW hits a three to take lead, but Jay Heath responds with a three of his own. BC up two 

Steffon Mitchell hits two big free throws and BC has a four point lead. 

Boston College wins 72-68

