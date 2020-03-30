BC Bulletin Awards 2019-20: Emma Guy Is Our Female Athlete of the Year

There was one women's team that was the model of consistency for the 2019-2020 season, and that was the women's basketball team. When you look at that team, there was one leader, one athlete that was the pillar of that team and provided the soul and energy that others fed off of. That player was Emma Guy, our winner of Female Athlete of the Year. Guy, a senior, was sensational and consistent all year long, and narrowly beat out her teammate Taylor Soule for the award (editor note: Soule will be honored for a different award).

What made Emma Guy's season so special is what she persevered through to get here. In her sophomore year she started 13 games on a team that went 7-23 (2-14 in the ACC). Even with the team struggling, she was able to put together a solid year averaging 8.9 points per game.

With new head coach Joanna Bernabei McNamee her game exploded her junior year, where she improved tremendously, and became a leader scoring 14.1 points per game. She was a monster on the boards as well, averaging 6.7 points per game. She had huge games, scoring 30 points against Syracuse and 24 against Florida State The team also took a big step forward, winning more, and showing a glimpse of what was to come.

This year, Guy became a leader on a special team, being named All ACC First Team for her efforts. Down the stretch it was her teammate Soule who got a lot of the attention, but it was the co-captain Guy who became a model of consistency and stability on the team. Later in the season, when BC started to really heat up, when she had a run of four 20 point games in a row. She had possibly the moment of the year as well, when she hit a buzzer beater to beat Notre Dame at home.

Her career didn't get to end the way she probably wanted, as the COVID19 outbreak robbed her of a possible NCAA tournament run. But Emma Guy did something just as special. She was a leader that helped bring Boston College women's basketball team back on the map, and for that she is the winner of our Female Athlete of the Year.

