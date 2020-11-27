SI.com
Locked on Boston College: Basketball Tips Off! Louisville Football Preview

A.J. Black

A new episode of Locked on Boston College is out to catch you up on everything Eagles. 

In today's episode we talk about men's basketball's Thanksgiving adventures at Mohegan Sun. We look at the loss to Villanova, a game that was very winnable. What went wrong, what did we see that could be built on? We also look at Thanksgiving consolation game against URI, a matchup Boston College won. Even without Jay Heath the Eagles put together a complete game for the win. 

Then it's on to football. Matt McGavic, editor and publisher of the Louisville Report, and host of the new podcast From the Pink Seats, joins us. He talks this weekend's game against the Cardinals. He gives us an insiders perspective into the challenges the team has faced this year. Get an expert's take on this weekend's matchup from the Cardinals perspective. 

Finally, we have regular co-host Eric Hoffses join us for his weekly discussion of this weekend's game against the Cardinals. He talks about where the Eagles look strong, and maybe some concerns about a potential trap game. Hoffses always comes in loaded with some great statistics, and today's show is no different. 

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple Itunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC 

