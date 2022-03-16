Boston College Men's Basketball Starting to Explore Roster Additions

Boston College men's basketball season came to an end last week in an overtime loss to Miami in the ACC tournament. The transfer portal has become very active since the end of the season, with hundreds of players looking for new programs to play for. The Eagles have started to dip their toes into the portal. In addition, with some coaches leaving, '22 recruits have begun to be released from their commitments.

A handful of names have told various sites and reporters that the Eagles that have been in contact with them. Now this doesn't mean BC is making offers, just that they reached out to these players. How much room the Eagles will have for transfers remain to be seen as they are losing four seniors, and adding four freshmen.

Here is a breakdown of some of those players.

Hayden Brown-Citadel. 6-5 Forward, Gr.

In terms of scoring, Brown would offer a lot to whatever team lands him. Averaged 18.8 points, and 9.5 rebounds per game last season for the Bulldogs, while shooting 50% from the floor. Not an outside shooter, only hitting on 25% from beyond the arc. There is going to be a long line of suitors for this transfer, who has also already heard from Ole Miss, Tennessee, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Colorado, Georgia Tech and a slew of other programs including the Eagles.

Jaylan Gainey- Brown, Gr. 6-9, Forward

If Boston College is looking to continue to build on their defense first culture, there may be no better fit than Gainey. A two time Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year, Gainey averaged 9.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks this season. He is also highly sought after with a contact list that includes Pittsburgh, Temple, Loyola Chicago, Loyola Marymount, Georgetown, Creighton, Iowa State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Pepperdine, Georgia Tech, Appalachian State, College of Charleston, Marquette and Penn State.

Ethan Wright, Princeton - Gr. 6'9 Forward

Wright might have something that no other recruit on this list has, a hometown connection. The 6-4 forward is originally from right around the corner in Newton, Mass. If Boston College is looking to improve their perimeter shooting Wright would be an excellent piece, averaging 14.7ppg, and shooting 40% from beyond the arc. He told Jamie Shaw of On3.com that he has heard from Minnesota, Loyola-Chicago, Penn State, Richmond, Santa Clara and USF.

Bryce Lindsay, South Carolina Decommit, '22 Point/Combo Guard.

On Tuesday, Boston College reportedly connected with Bryce Lindsay a point guard who was originally committed to South Carolina. Ranked a three star, this St. Frances Academy (MD) guard has according to Adam Zagoria already heard from West Virginia, ETSU and Boston College.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC