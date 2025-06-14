Sky vs. Sun Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
A battle of basement dwellers in the WNBA is set to take place on Sunday afternoon when the 2-7 Connecticut Sun host the 2-7 Chicago Sky, both teams just one game ahead of the last-place Dallas Wings.
The Sky have already been eliminated from the WNBA Commissioner's Cup playoff contention, but with the Sun sitting at 1-2, they can stay alive with another win against the Sky today.
Despite it being a game between two teams with losing records, we bettors can still find a way to win some money on it. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets.
Sky vs. Sun Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Sky +1 (-110)
- Sun -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sky -108
- Sun -112
Total
- 159 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sky vs. Sun Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Moriah Jefferson, G - Out
- Courtney Vandersloot, G - Out For Season
Sun Injury Report
- Olivia Nelson-Ododa, F - Game Time Decision
- Rayah Marshall, C - Game Time Decision
- Lindsay Allen, G - Out
- Leila Lacan, G - Out
Sky vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 14
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Sky record: 2-7
- Sun record: 2-7
Sky vs. Sun Player to Watch in Prop Market
Note: Props weren't available at the time of writing this article
- Angel Reese OVER rebounds
Angel Reese leads the entire WNBA in rebounds, averaging 11.8 rebounds per game. Now, she and the Sky get to take on the worst rebounding team in the league. The Sun grab just 46.2% of available rebounds, including a defensive rebounding rate of just 66.9%. That should lead to Reese being able to rack up the boards on Sunday afternoon.
Sky vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
The Sky and the Sun may have the same record, but it's clear which team is worse. The Sun are dead last in the WNBA with a baffling net rating of -22.6, significantly worse than any other team in the league. They have an effective field goal percentage of only 45.5% while turning the ball over on 20.7% of their possessions.
The Sky, who have had issues of their own, are the superior team in this matchup and have already beaten the Wings twice this season. When facing teams like the Wings and Sun, the Sky are able to make the most of their lineup, but they'll struggle against the best the WNBA has to offer.
There's not a team in the WNBA I'd back the Sun against with the spread set at just 1 point. Give me the Sky to get the job done.
Pick: Sky -108 via DraftKings
