Locked on Boston College: Ranking the Candidates

Another big show today on Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast. Now that Jim Christian has been fired, where does Boston College go from here? First off, they won't be playing today as Wednesday's game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case in the program.

Read More: Boston College Game Versus Georgia Tech Called Off Due To COVID-19 Case

But also you have seen likely dozens of potential candidates for the Boston College job. Who are some of our favorites and why? We give our Top 3-4 names we have heard, and break down why they make the most sense. Also we give a handful of names that do not fit the needs in Chestnut Hill.

Secondly, we have on Eric Hoffses who usually cohosts frequently during the football season. He stops by to give his reaction to the move, and runs down some of the names he has heard. Also, a certain national media member has been endlessly trolling Boston College fans for the past two days. Hoffses explains that this isn't new, and gives a story of this writer ripping Boston College unfairly back in the Al Skinner days. Hoffses gives a unique perspective you won't want to miss.

