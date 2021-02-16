Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Postponed Due To COVID-19 Issues

Wednesday's matchup between the Boston College Eagles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets has been postponed. According to a press release issued by BC:

"The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Boston College men's basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com."

The Eagles recently missed four game because of positive cases in the program. They had just been getting back to full strength with the announcement this new case setting them back. There is no word yet on future games but with only a few weeks left in the season, there could be a possibility that the season could be over for the Eagles.

Yesterday, Boston College announced the firing of head coach Jim Christian after seven seasons. Scott Spinelli, one of Christian's assistants was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Additionally, guard Wynston Tabbs has been suspended for the remainder of the season for violating team COVID-19 protocols.

