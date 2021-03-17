Guard Jay Heath Enters Transfer Portal

The third player from Boston College has decided to look elsewhere to continue his collegiate career

Boston College guard Jay Heath has entered the transfer portal according to multiple reports.

As a sophomore, Heath was one of Boston College's starting guards over the past two seasons, and was a relatively reliable scorer for the Eagles. Over the past season the Washington D.C native averaged 14.5 points per game, and was integral in BC's win over Miami. Heath was a big three point shooter as well, shooting 35% from beyond the arc.

Transfer portal news is not uncommon for schools with new coaches. Already Boston College has three players in the portal, with Rich Kelly and Wynston Tabbs already announcing their intentions. For new head coach Earl Grant this is already turning into a tough situation as he has now lost the Eagles top three scorers from the past season.

While this news is tough, remember there are a lot of players from almost every school already announcing their intentions to enter the portal. Grant and his staff will be able to hopefully land players that fill the roles this trio left behind.

Stay tuned, this probably won't be the last roster change coming from Boston College.

