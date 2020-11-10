Stellar, Standard, & Subpar: Guard Jay Heath

Boston College basketball is just a few weeks away from opening their season at Mohegan Sun against Villanova. To help get ready for tipoff we are going to break down the players In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. To kick this off we look at Jay Heath.

Previous Preview:

Wynston Tabbs

Jay Heath's freshman year could not have gone any better from an on court perspective. He got on the court immediately as Jim Christian's starting shooting guard, and became the team's best scorer, leading the Eagles with 13.1 points per game. He is also the team's best returning outside shooter, shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Where does Heath need to improve? He averaged 2.2 turnovers a game, and shot only 55% from the free throw line.

Stellar

Along with returning guard Wynston Tabbs, the pair make up one of the best back court combos in the ACC. The Eagles will go only as far as the play of their guards this year, and the pair becoming the offensive spark on a resurgent Boston College squad. Heath improves in his ball handling and free throw shooting, and along with Tabbs they average more than 30+ a game between the pair.

Standard

Heath plays a complimentary role in the offense, as Tabbs rises up to become the go to scorer on the team. Still a good shooter, he plays well, but not to the level of an ACC superstar. The two still provide most of the spark for BC's offense.

Subpar

With Tabbs back, Heath struggles to find his shot in the offense. The offense goes mostly through his guard partner and because of that he struggles to get into a rhythm. His statistics lag from where they stood last year, averaging more like 10 points per game.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC