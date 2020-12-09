SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

After Slow Start, Where Does Boston College Men's Basketball Go From Here?

A.J. Black

Boston College men's basketball needed to get off to a quick start this year if they had any hope of making it to the NCAA tournament. However, they need sit at 1-4, and with two disappointing close losses under their belt, the year is slipping away from the Eagles. The team has been competitive for all but one of their matchups, but an inability to hold leads and close out games has been a major problem for this team. 

Against Villanova the Eagles played good aggressive basketball and built a lead that they held for eleven minutes. But the Wildcats were able to whittle away, and their defense clamped down, holding BC without a bucket in the final four minutes of the game. It was a bit of a different story against St. John's as BC played good for the first five minutes, then the Red Storm's offense took over the game. The Eagles were able to claw back, but again were not able to close it out. 

Florida was the one game this year where Boston College was truly blown off the court. BC couldn't match their athleticism, and looked sloppy on both ends of the floor. And finally on Tuesday evening, Jim Christian's squad jumped out a 15 point lead in the second half that vanished against Minnesota. "When we had to be sounder, keep doing what we did to get the lead," Christian said after the loss. The third loss this season that could have easily been won by the Eagles. 

So where do they go from here? This is a season that most likely has head coach Jim Christian's job on the line.  Depending on what you read, what he has to do to save his job varies. Some may say that Boston College just needs to improve. While other pundits may say it's tournament or bust for the seventh year head coach. Either option, after the tough start to the season, Boston College is not heading in that direction right now.

On Saturday, the Eagles will take on Syracuse in their ACC opener. The Orange feature the 2-3 zone, a suffocating style of defense that can expose sloppy play. It's only the sixth game of the season, but it feels like this is a must win game for the Eagles. If they want to have any hope of finishing with a winning record, or competing in the ACC, they can not drop to 1-5. 

The pressure is only going to escalate for this team. After playing what should be a winnable game against California, they start the real meat of their ACC schedule with games against NC State, Louisville, Duke, UVA and Miami all coming up. They have to improve if they want to win these games. Something is going to need to take a jump whether it is their perimeter shooting, defense, or careless errors. The Eagles can not go into that stretch of games playing like they are now. 

Because if they do, the season is going to completely slip away. Boston College is teetering, it's not a lost cause yet, but they need to figure it out soon. Otherwise, 2020-21 could be another lost season for the Eagles.  

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
bcmoderate77
bcmoderate77

JC trying to make the carpet redder (more red?) for Rick Pitino to take the ACC by storm

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. Minnesota: Live Updates

Our live analysis of today's game between the Golden Gophers and Eagles

A.J. Black

by

Critterwalsh

Boston College vs. Virginia: Live Updates

A look at the game as it happens, make sure to join comment section and leave your thoughts

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

Minnesota 85 Boston College 80 (OT): Five Takeaways

A look at Tuesday's loss to Minnesota.

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

ACC/B1G Challenge Preview & Prediction: Boston College vs. Minnesota

A look at tonight's game between the Eagles and the Golden Gophers. Can Boston College get back in the win column?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

'21 WR Jaden Williams Commits to Boston College

Boston College landed their second commitment from the state of Texas

A.J. Black

by

NewtonBus

Boston College vs. Virginia: Grading the Eagles

A position by position break down from Saturday's game

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: December 9, 2020

A look at Boston College football's recruiting efforts with news and tidbits.

A.J. Black

by

nazdoc

Dennis Grosel Named ACC Quarterback of the Week

Boston College's backup quarterback earned a big award this weekend.

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

Locked on Boston College: The Value of Jeff Hafley, Frustrating Loss to Minnesota

Our daily podcast talks about BC's head coach and what he accomplished in year one in charge.

A.J. Black

Boston College Bowl Projections: Post Regular Season

A look at where the experts are placing Boston College during bowl season.

A.J. Black

by

rcmbc81