BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boston College Lands Rider Transfer Forward Frederick Scott

A.J. Black

Boston College landed their second transfer of the spring, as Rider forward Frederick Scott announced on Thursday.

Scott entered the transfer portal two weeks ago, and last week writer Jon Rothstein listed Boston College as a school in his final grouping. The 6'8 230 pound forward will most likely join the starting line up, and fill the role of Jairus Hamilton, who transferred to Maryland last week. He's a big physical forward, who should give BC a solid rebounder next to Steffon Mitchell

In 2019-20 Scott averaged 12.8 points per game for the Broncs, to go along with 5.2 rebounds. With his performance on the court, he was named an third team All-MAAC member for the second year in a row. Scott had four double doubles this season, including a pair of 25 point performances against Vermont and Manhattan. He is a reasonably accurate shooter as well, shooting 46% from the floor. He will graduate shortly, and be eligible immediately for the 2020-21 season. 

Scott joins Rich Kelly as players who have joined the Eagles this spring. Kelly, a 6'1 guard from Quinnipiac averaged 15 points per game last year for the Bobcats. The Eagles most likely will stay active in the transfer portal as they seek to add another big to their lineup.. The Eagles lost three players as well, as Julian Rishwain (San Francisco), Chris Herren Jr (undecided) and Jairus Hamilton (Maryland) all transferred.  

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College In Contact With Much Sought After Purdue Transfer Matt Haarms

The 7'3 Purdue big is going to be a hot commodity this offseason

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Rider Transfer Frederick Scott Announces Tonight. Has Boston College In Final Group

Eagles look to be in good shape with the forward. Can Jim Christian land the transfer?

A.J. Black

BC Bulletin Recruiting Notebook: April 8, 2020

Updates on various Boston College targets, recruits naming their top lists and more!

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

2021 DT Owen Stoudmire Felt "Great Excitement" After Boston College Offer

Boston College needs help up the middle, and might have found a target in Ohio

A.J. Black

The Return of College Football is Vital For Other College Sports

If football does not return, the ramifications could be devastating

A.J. Black

BC Bulletin Recruiting Notebook: April 4, 2020

A look at news in Boston College football recruiting

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

Florida DB Da'Quan Gonzales Calls BC Coaching Staff "Amazing" After Recent Offer

A recruit whose recruitment has blown up talked to BC Bulletin about his journey

A.J. Black

Over/Under Set for Boston College Football's 2020 Win Total

The oddsmakers don't have a lot of faith in Boston College this season

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

BC Bulletin Awards 2019-20: 10-1 Beatdown of Northeastern Is Our Moment of the Year

A win that cemented the Eagles as national championship contenders

jbiagioni16

Luke Kuechly Named To The NFL's All Decade Team

Boston College linebacker was an NFL Defensive Player of the Year and multiple Pro Bowler

A.J. Black