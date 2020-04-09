Boston College Lands Rider Transfer Forward Frederick Scott

Boston College landed their second transfer of the spring, as Rider forward Frederick Scott announced on Thursday.

Scott entered the transfer portal two weeks ago, and last week writer Jon Rothstein listed Boston College as a school in his final grouping. The 6'8 230 pound forward will most likely join the starting line up, and fill the role of Jairus Hamilton, who transferred to Maryland last week. He's a big physical forward, who should give BC a solid rebounder next to Steffon Mitchell

In 2019-20 Scott averaged 12.8 points per game for the Broncs, to go along with 5.2 rebounds. With his performance on the court, he was named an third team All-MAAC member for the second year in a row. Scott had four double doubles this season, including a pair of 25 point performances against Vermont and Manhattan. He is a reasonably accurate shooter as well, shooting 46% from the floor. He will graduate shortly, and be eligible immediately for the 2020-21 season.

Scott joins Rich Kelly as players who have joined the Eagles this spring. Kelly, a 6'1 guard from Quinnipiac averaged 15 points per game last year for the Bobcats. The Eagles most likely will stay active in the transfer portal as they seek to add another big to their lineup.. The Eagles lost three players as well, as Julian Rishwain (San Francisco), Chris Herren Jr (undecided) and Jairus Hamilton (Maryland) all transferred.

