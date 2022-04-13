Boston College Lands Cincinnati Transfer Guard Mason Madsen

Boston College landed their first transfer out of the portal today, with the addition of guard Mason Madsen. The former Cincinnati Bearcat, announced his destination on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Madsen a 6-3 sophomore guard from Rochester, Minnesota averaged 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds this past season as he saw his role diminish with Cincy. However he shot 36.3% from three point range, showing that he can be a steady outside shooter, something Boston College desperately needs. He played a bigger role his freshman year averaging 6.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Coming out of high school Madsen, a 247 composite three star recruit was a strong outside shooter who shot around 40% from beyond the arc. He chose Cincinnati over offers from Bradley, Colorado State, Northeastern, and Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The addition of Mason Madsen leaves Boston College with one additional transfer portal slot unless another player leaves. Kanye Jones and Justin Vander Baan both entered the portal and are looking for new programs.

