Boston College Recruiting Class of 2023: Commitment List
This will be your place to find Boston College's football recruiting Class of 2023. As news breaks we will update this post with names, and semi regularly update the rankings of the class per the various recruiting websites. Attached you will also find the original post and additional reading on each recruit. Make sure to bookmark this page to keep yourself abreast of the news.
Jacobe Robinson: Quarterback, Henderson (TX)
247 Sports: Three Stars
Rivals: Three Stars
ESPN: NR
On3: NR
Offer List: Yale, Northwestern State, Alcorn State, Jackson State
Additional Readings:
Jacobe Robinson Commits to Boston College
Jacobe Robinson Offered by Boston College
Eryx Daugherty- IDL- Bloomfield Hills (MI)
247 Sports: Three Stars
Rivals: Three Stars
ESPN: NR
On3: NR
Offer List: Central Michigan, Western Michigan
Additional Readings:
Eryx Daugherty Commits to Boston College
Datrell Jones, Running Back, Catholic Memorial (MA)
247 Sports: Four Stars
Rivals: Three Stars
ESPN: Three Stars
On3: Three Stars
Offers: Michigan
Additional Readings:
Boston College Lands Trio From Catholic Memorial
Jordan Mayer- EDGE- Clairton (PA)
247 Sports: Three Stars
Rivals: Three Stars
ESPN: NR
On3: NR
Offers: Duke, Rutgers, West Virginia, various MAC schools
Additional Readings:
Jordan Mayer Excited to Visit Boston College
Boston College Lands Commitment From EDGE Jordan Mayer
Jaeden Skeete, Wide Receiver, Catholic Memorial (MA)
247 Sports: Three Stars
Rivals: Three Stars
ESPN: Three Stars
On3: Three Stars
Offers: N/A
Additional Readings:
Boston College Lands Trio From Catholic Memorial
