Skip to main content

Boston College Recruiting Class of 2023: Commitment List

A resource to track the upcoming class of BC recruits who have committed to Jeff Hafley and his staff

This will be your place to find Boston College's football recruiting Class of 2023. As news breaks we will update this post with names, and semi regularly update the rankings of the class per the various recruiting websites. Attached you will also find the original post and additional reading on each recruit. Make sure to bookmark this page to keep yourself abreast of the news. 

JacobeRobinson

Jacobe Robinson: Quarterback, Henderson (TX)

247 Sports: Three Stars
Rivals: Three Stars
ESPN: NR
On3: NR
Offer List: Yale, Northwestern State, Alcorn State, Jackson State

Additional Readings: 

Jacobe Robinson Commits to Boston College 
Jacobe Robinson Offered by Boston College

ERyx

Eryx Daugherty- IDL- Bloomfield Hills (MI)

247 Sports: Three Stars
Rivals: Three Stars
ESPN: NR
On3: NR
Offer List: Central Michigan, Western Michigan

Additional Readings: 

Eryx Daugherty Commits to Boston College

datrell jones

Datrell Jones, Running Back, Catholic Memorial (MA)

247 Sports: Four Stars
Rivals: Three Stars
ESPN: Three Stars
On3: Three Stars
Offers: Michigan

Additional Readings: 

Boston College Lands Trio From Catholic Memorial

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

JordanMayer

Jordan Mayer- EDGE- Clairton (PA)

247 Sports: Three Stars
Rivals: Three Stars
ESPN: NR
On3: NR
Offers: Duke, Rutgers, West Virginia, various MAC schools

Additional Readings:

Jordan Mayer Excited to Visit Boston College
Boston College Lands Commitment From EDGE Jordan Mayer

jaedenskeete

Jaeden Skeete, Wide Receiver, Catholic Memorial (MA)

247 Sports: Three Stars
Rivals: Three Stars
ESPN: Three Stars
On3: Three Stars
Offers: N/A

Additional Readings:

Boston College Lands Trio From Catholic Memorial

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Practice Photo
Recruiting

Boston College Recruiting Class of 2023: Commitment List

By A.J. Black1 minute agoComment
EarlGrant
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Earl Grant's To Do List

By A.J. Black1 hour agoComment
helmet
Maroon & Gold+

Visitor List for Upcoming Week (March 23, 2022)

By A.J. Black19 hours agoComment
Member Exclusive
Recruiting Notebook
Recruiting

Boston College Offers Trio From Texas

By A.J. Black23 hours agoComment
JordanMayer
Recruiting

SI All American Sees Potential In BC's Latest Commitments

By A.J. BlackMar 22, 2022Comment
AlecSinkfield
Football

Boston College Football Spring Questions: Running Backs

By A.J. BlackMar 22, 2022Comment
JoannaMcNamee
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Women's Basketball Throttles Quinnipiac

By A.J. BlackMar 22, 2022Comment
KanyeJones
Basketball

Guard Kanye Jones Enters Transfer Portal

By A.J. BlackMar 21, 2022Comment
MattRyan
Football

Atlanta Falcons Trade Matt Ryan to Indianapolis Colts

By A.J. BlackMar 21, 2022Comment