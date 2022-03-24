Boston College Recruiting Class of 2023: Commitment List

A resource to track the upcoming class of BC recruits who have committed to Jeff Hafley and his staff

This will be your place to find Boston College's football recruiting Class of 2023. As news breaks we will update this post with names, and semi regularly update the rankings of the class per the various recruiting websites. Attached you will also find the original post and additional reading on each recruit. Make sure to bookmark this page to keep yourself abreast of the news.

Jacobe Robinson: Quarterback, Henderson (TX)

247 Sports: Three Stars

Rivals: Three Stars

ESPN: NR

On3: NR

Offer List: Yale, Northwestern State, Alcorn State, Jackson State

Additional Readings:

Jacobe Robinson Commits to Boston College

Jacobe Robinson Offered by Boston College

Eryx Daugherty- IDL- Bloomfield Hills (MI)

247 Sports: Three Stars

Rivals: Three Stars

ESPN: NR

On3: NR

Offer List: Central Michigan, Western Michigan

Additional Readings:

Eryx Daugherty Commits to Boston College

Datrell Jones, Running Back, Catholic Memorial (MA)

247 Sports: Four Stars

Rivals: Three Stars

ESPN: Three Stars

On3: Three Stars

Offers: Michigan

Additional Readings:

Boston College Lands Trio From Catholic Memorial

Jordan Mayer- EDGE- Clairton (PA)

247 Sports: Three Stars

Rivals: Three Stars

ESPN: NR

On3: NR

Offers: Duke, Rutgers, West Virginia, various MAC schools

Additional Readings:

Jordan Mayer Excited to Visit Boston College

Boston College Lands Commitment From EDGE Jordan Mayer

Jaeden Skeete, Wide Receiver, Catholic Memorial (MA)

247 Sports: Three Stars

Rivals: Three Stars

ESPN: Three Stars

On3: Three Stars

Offers: N/A

Additional Readings:

Boston College Lands Trio From Catholic Memorial

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC