BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Clemson Controls Game, Easily Defeats Boston College 82-64

A.J. Black

It was not the Senior Night that Nik Popovic, Jared Hamilton, Derryck Thornton and Matt Diluccio envisioned tonight in Chestnut Hill .Boston College came out flat and never recovered, as the Clemson Tigers easily won 82-64 at Conte Forum. Al Amir Dawes led the Tigers with a career high 22 points, while Jay Heath scored a game high 16 points for the Eagles. With the win Clemson improves to 14-12 on the season, while Boston College drops to 13-15. 

Clemson came out red hot, scoring the first 10 points before Jared Hamilton scored the first points for the Eagles on a three pointer. BC was able to keep the deficit around ten points, but was unable to close the gap as Clemson continued to hit big shots. By halftime the Tigers were shooting 69% from the field, and 52% from three point range. Boston College trailed 41-29 at halftime

The second half did not go much better for the Eagles who saw the deficit increase by as much as 26. Clemson shot incredibly well, while Boston College continued to struggle from the field. The Eagles were not able to ever really close the gap, and the highlight of the game was starter  who got to play in his first game as an Eagle. He unfortunately missed his only shot attempt. 

This was not the type of game the Eagles needed, as they looked completely overwhelmed from start to finish. Clemson was able to break down the BC defense and score at will, shooting 68% from the field and 54% from the three point range. From the Boston College perspective there really weren't many positives to take from this game as they were soundly defeated in all aspects of the game tonight. 

In terms of the long term implications of this game, this was another bad loss for Jim Christian and the Eagles. With little wiggle room, Boston College could still drop drastically in the ACC Standings and could still find themselves playing on Tuesday if they continue to lose. As of this writing the Eagles are 10th in the conference, but still have to play FSU and Syracuse. 

The Eagles resume play on Wednesday against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Chestnut Hill. 

Follow BC Bulletin on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. And check out site publisher AJ Black on Twitter

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Thrashes 10-1 Northeastern In Rout.

BC demolishes Northeastern at home, putting the Eagles up by 4 points in Hockey East

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Clemson: Preview And Prediction

Senior Day in Chestnut Hill, two teams jockeying for ACC standings. Who wins?

A.J. Black

2020 Preview: The Secondary Has Potential, Will Jeff Hafley Unleash It?

A look at a position that struggled in 2019, but the pieces are there to turn around in 2020

A.J. Black

Julius Mattila Scores Pair As #5 Boston College Downs #10 Northeastern 3-2

Huge win for the Eagles in a battle of Top 10 teams

A.J. Black

Boston College Hires Former NFL Coach Rob Chudzinski To Off Field Role

Former Browns Head Coach will have undetermined role with Eagles

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Energy Will Be The Cornerstone of Tem Lukabu's Defense At Boston College

A young defensive coordinator with lots of experience, Lukabu is ready to make his mark at BC

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

UVA Rides Hot Three Point Shooting To Down Boston College 78-65

Eagles fell behind early and couldn't rally as they lose to Cavaliers in Charlottesville

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. UVA: Preview and Prediction

Eagles face off with the Cavaliers in Charlottesville for their second matchup of the season

A.J. Black

by

Hesalive

Boston College Women's Basketball Cruises Past Pitt 70-59

Another big win for the Eagles who continue to build their March resume

A.J. Black

A Strong Group That Finally Should Be Healthy, A 2020 BC Linebackers Preview

BC's linebackers could be the best grouping on the field

A.J. Black

by

claver2010