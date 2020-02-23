Clemson Controls Game, Easily Defeats Boston College 82-64

It was not the Senior Night that Nik Popovic, Jared Hamilton, Derryck Thornton and Matt Diluccio envisioned tonight in Chestnut Hill .Boston College came out flat and never recovered, as the Clemson Tigers easily won 82-64 at Conte Forum. Al Amir Dawes led the Tigers with a career high 22 points, while Jay Heath scored a game high 16 points for the Eagles. With the win Clemson improves to 14-12 on the season, while Boston College drops to 13-15.

Clemson came out red hot, scoring the first 10 points before Jared Hamilton scored the first points for the Eagles on a three pointer. BC was able to keep the deficit around ten points, but was unable to close the gap as Clemson continued to hit big shots. By halftime the Tigers were shooting 69% from the field, and 52% from three point range. Boston College trailed 41-29 at halftime

The second half did not go much better for the Eagles who saw the deficit increase by as much as 26. Clemson shot incredibly well, while Boston College continued to struggle from the field. The Eagles were not able to ever really close the gap, and the highlight of the game was starter who got to play in his first game as an Eagle. He unfortunately missed his only shot attempt.

This was not the type of game the Eagles needed, as they looked completely overwhelmed from start to finish. Clemson was able to break down the BC defense and score at will, shooting 68% from the field and 54% from the three point range. From the Boston College perspective there really weren't many positives to take from this game as they were soundly defeated in all aspects of the game tonight.

In terms of the long term implications of this game, this was another bad loss for Jim Christian and the Eagles. With little wiggle room, Boston College could still drop drastically in the ACC Standings and could still find themselves playing on Tuesday if they continue to lose. As of this writing the Eagles are 10th in the conference, but still have to play FSU and Syracuse.

The Eagles resume play on Wednesday against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Chestnut Hill.

Follow BC Bulletin on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. And check out site publisher AJ Black on Twitter