On Saturday, Boston College finished their regular season by getting unceremoniously thrashed by Florida State 80-62. Playing without Nik Popovic (back), Jairus Hamilton (knee) and Jared Hamilton (ankle), BC again played with a shortened bench. Florida State, led by center Balsa Koprivica (15 points), got seventeen players into the game in the rout. "We don't have a post player left," BC coach Jim Christian told reporters after the game. "We're playing without three of our top five scorers. They put so much pressure on you. Obviously wore some guys down. There were careless turnovers."

The Eagles fell behind by eighteen in the first half, and suffered the same issues they had all year, shooting poorly from the field (33%) and very poorly from three point range (27%). Derryck Thornton led the Eagles with 13 points in the loss.

With the win Florida State completed an incredible season, winning the ACC regular season championship and finishing in the Top 10. Boston College on the hand are now losers of six of their last seven games.

Even with the loss Boston College will finally avoid the dreaded Tuesday ACC Tournament game. The Eagles snuck into the #10 seed and will face off with Notre Dame on Wednesday at 7pm. The two teams split their season series, with the Eagles winning the first game in South Bend, and most recently, two weeks ago the Irish won on a last second shot by T.J. Gibbs. The winner of the BC/ND will face off with the defending National Champions, UVA Cavaliers.

The bigger implications in this game involve the coaching situation. Yahoo!'s Pete Thamel talked earlier this week about Jim Christian's tenure at BC. He mentioned that Steve Addazio's hiring at Colorado State makes firing Jim Christian financially feasible. But he gives a list of pros and cons for keeping him. He lists that Christian dealt with a great deal of injuries this year, and has a great recruiting class coming next year. But on the other hand he mentions that Christian is now 0-6 in getting to the tournament and 75-118 as head coach at Boston College. Even with all this information, no one knows for certain what Martin Jarmond will do. A decision will probably not be announced until after Boston College's season is officially over.