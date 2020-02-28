5 Louisville Defense Too Much As Cardinals Easily Defeat Boston College 68-48

The combination of stellar performances from Kylie Shook (18 points) and Jazmine Jones (17 points) guided the #5 Louisville Cardinals (26-3) to a convincing 68-48 victory over Boston College. With the win Louisville clinched the ACC regular season title, the first in the school's history. The Eagles were led by Taylor Soule (11 points) and Emma Guy (10 points), who were held to 35% shooting in the loss.

The first quarter started off positively for the Eagles who hung in after a slow start. After falling behind 20-9, BC ripped off an 8-0 run to end the quarter on two three pointers by Makayla Dickens, and a layup by Taylor Soule.

But it was the second quarter that proved to be the downfall for the Eagles. Louisville took over the game starting the quarter on a 14-2 run. The Cardinals continued to put the pedal to the metal, holding the Eagles to just 25% shooting and only seven points. The two teams went into halftime with Louisville sitting on a commanding 46-24 lead.

The second half started with much of the same, as Louisville held BC's offense in check, while expanding the lead to as much as 23. The Eagles only shot 33% in the third quarter, but their defense started playing better holding Louisville to a similar shooting percentage and outscoring them in the quarter 11-9.

In the final quarter the Cardinals were able to sustain their defense and limited BC to just 11 points.

This was a big loss for Boston College's chances to make the NCAA tournament. The Eagles sorely needed a big win for their resume, and Louisville would have been the ideal victory. If the Eagles want to make the NCAA's they are going to need to beat Syracuse and make a big run in the ACC tournament.

The Eagles wrap up the season on Sunday as they face off against Syracuse (15-12).