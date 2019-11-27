BC
St. Louis 64 Boston College 54: Inconsistent Play Dooms Eagles

A.J. Black

Boston College's comeback fell short at home today as the St. Louis Billikens won 64-54, in front of a sparse crowd at Conte Forum. It was a game that the Eagles were leading at halftime, but fell apart in the second half due to incredibly poor shooting, turnovers and getting dominated on the glass. 

In the first half of the game the Eagles got a break as St. Louis forward Hasahn French only played three minutes, but they could not pull away like they could have and only had a two point lead going into the half. BC only shot 33 percent in the first half and were marred by a myriad of turnovers and poor free throw shooting. Derryck Thornton and Nik Popovic played well offensively, while Steffon Mitchell struggled with foul trouble .

Once French returned, it was like a new life came over St. Louis, they ripped off a 21-0 run that shut out BC for over 8 1/2 minutes while Jordan Goodwin (20 points) continued to hit bucket after bucket. It was the usual story for the Eagles who had some momentum, lost it, and then couldn't find a way to get back into the game. By the mid point of the second half St. Louis had already amassed a 16 point lead, and it looked like BC was dead in the water. 

However the Eagles made an 14-2  run of their own, and brought the Eagles back to within 8 on a big three point by Jared Hamilton, but it was too little too late as St. Louis was able to close out the game when Boston College couldn't hit three pointers and turned the ball over. 

This was a demoralizing loss for the Eagles, who looked to be getting blown out by could not finish the comeback. Boston College drops to 4-3, and will look to get back in the win column against Richmond on Saturday. 

