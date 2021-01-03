Louisville 76 Boston College 64: Eight Takeaways

Boston College dropped their sixth game out of the last seven on Saturday, losing to Louisville 76-64. It was a game that Boston College started off strong, building a 10-3 lead, but the Cardinals took over from there and lead until the final whistle. David Johnson was the star for UL, scoring 20 points while going 4-6 from three point range. The Eagles were led by Jay Heath (20 points) and Wynston Tabbs (15 points) in the loss.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the game.

* After starting the game looking strong shooting, Boston College's offense fell off a cliff. The Eagles struggled mightily from the floor shooting 33% from the field, and 25% from three point range.

* Boston College had two six plus minute droughts in this game, which pretty much sealed the deal in this one. The Eagles defense managed to keep them in the game, and prevented Louisville from building a lead bigger than 15, but the poor shooting prevented the Eagles from ever getting back into it.

* Makai Ashton Langford's aggressiveness was the key reason Boston College crawled back in at the end. Before fouling out, he made three trips to the free throw line, and hit a big three. Boston College needs to figure out how to utilize his energy more, the way he attacks the rim could help in those stretches where the Eagles can't find a bucket.

* Another game, another team that beat up BC inside. 47% of Louisville's points came inside the paint. Compare that to Boston College who had 28% of their points in the same area. They struggled on the glass as well, allowing 12 offensive rebounds to the Cardinals, who finished with 10 second chance points.

* Boston College needs to figure out a way to get Wynston Tabbs going earlier. In the first half of the last two games he has scored two points in each game. In today's game he only took two three pointers, and hit a pair of free throws. Tabbs is the most dynamic offensive player on this team, he needs to be taking more shots. In the second half he was dynamic again, scoring 13 points and shooting 4-7 from the field. After the game Christian mentioned Tabbs was hurting from the previous game.

* Again, Boston College insisted on having their bigs shooting three pointers. James Karnik and CJ Felder went a combined 0-6 from beyond the arc. As we mentioned in the last game analysis, this is such a low percentage shot that really should only be taken if they are completely unguarded.

* In terms of positives, the Eagles did a nice job of getting to the free throw line and hitting their shots. Boston College took 28 foul shots and hit 78% of those shots, a sharp increase from their usual 63%.

* It's not going to get any easier for the Eagles as they face off against two ranked teams next week. The Eagles head to Durham, North Carolina on Wednesday to face off with (20) Duke, and host (23) UVA on Saturday.