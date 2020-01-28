BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boston College vs. #6 Louisville: Statistical Breakdown

A.J. Black

Boston College faces off with #6 Louisville tommorow night at Conte Forum. The Eagles, fresh off their upset win over Virginia Tech will have an even bigger challenge ahead of them in Louisville. Led by forward Jordan Nwora, the Cards are one of the most efficient scoring teams in the country and have themselves positioned for a deep March run. This is a team that has done it all this year, including beating Duke, and are in talk for not only the ACC Championship but also contending for the National Title. 

A new feature we are unveiling here at BC Bulletin is a look at the statistics. Some folks like to look at player breakdowns, and we certainly will have that in our Preview and Predictions post. While others like to crunch numbers, and look at the game from a numbers standpoint. If you have other numbers you want us to breakdown, please leave them in the comment section. 

Boston College
Louisville

Record

10-10

17-3

Conference Record

4-5

8-1

Best Win (via KenPom Rankings)

Virginia

Duke

Worst Loss (via KenPom Rankings)

Northwestern

Texas Tech

Points Per Game

64.2 (306th)

74.8 (65th)

Opponents Points Per Game

67.5 (133rd)

62.3 (34th)

Assists Per Game

12.6 (196th)

14.6 (55th)

Three Point Percentage

29.8% (319th)

38.7% (10th)

Free Throw Percentage

64.6% (319th)

71.8% (125th)

Shooting Percentage

40.2% (308th)

46.1% (42nd)

Steals Per Game

8.7 (26th)

5.4 (268th)

Blocks Per Game

2.9 (186th)

3.0 (177th)

Follow BC Bulletin on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. And check out site publisher AJ Black on Twitter

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Lands Commitment From 2020 Quarterback Matthew Rueve

BC lands a commitment from a 2020 quarterback Matthew Rueve

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

ATH Kameron Arnold Commits To Boston College

Read what the projected safety has to say about his commitment.

A.J. Black

2020 Defensive Back Jiovanny Holmes Commits To Boston College

Read why the defensive back could be a great late get for Jeff Hafley

A.J. Black

by

bccheese

Jarius Hamilton Scores Career High 23 Points As BC Squeaks Past VT 61-56

Sloppy win for Boston College, but a big one that they desperately needed

A.J. Black

by

bccheese

WR Christian McStravick Enters Transfer Portal`

Texas wide receiver is reportedly heading to the transfer portal

A.J. Black

by

Jkmanx

2022 Linebacker Tyler Martin Says Boston College Near Top Of List After Recent Visit

A big time local prospect had a great visit with the Eagles.

A.J. Black

Boston College Still Active With 2020 Recruiting Class

Eagles continue to offer new scholarships to previously not targeted recruits

A.J. Black

by

bccheese

2021 CB Andrew Garwo Talks About New Staff, Re-Offer From Eagles

Brother of Patrick Garwo could be heading to the Eagles soon

A.J. Black

Kobay White Removes Name From Transfer Portal, Will Return to Boston College

Big news for the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Preview and Predictions

Who will take it today in Chestnut Hill?

A.J. Black