Boston College vs. #6 Louisville: Statistical Breakdown

Boston College faces off with #6 Louisville tommorow night at Conte Forum. The Eagles, fresh off their upset win over Virginia Tech will have an even bigger challenge ahead of them in Louisville. Led by forward Jordan Nwora, the Cards are one of the most efficient scoring teams in the country and have themselves positioned for a deep March run. This is a team that has done it all this year, including beating Duke, and are in talk for not only the ACC Championship but also contending for the National Title.

A new feature we are unveiling here at BC Bulletin is a look at the statistics. Some folks like to look at player breakdowns, and we certainly will have that in our Preview and Predictions post. While others like to crunch numbers, and look at the game from a numbers standpoint. If you have other numbers you want us to breakdown, please leave them in the comment section.

Boston College Louisville Record 10-10 17-3 Conference Record 4-5 8-1 Best Win (via KenPom Rankings) Virginia Duke Worst Loss (via KenPom Rankings) Northwestern Texas Tech Points Per Game 64.2 (306th) 74.8 (65th) Opponents Points Per Game 67.5 (133rd) 62.3 (34th) Assists Per Game 12.6 (196th) 14.6 (55th) Three Point Percentage 29.8% (319th) 38.7% (10th) Free Throw Percentage 64.6% (319th) 71.8% (125th) Shooting Percentage 40.2% (308th) 46.1% (42nd) Steals Per Game 8.7 (26th) 5.4 (268th) Blocks Per Game 2.9 (186th) 3.0 (177th)

