Boston College vs. Maine: Preview & Prediction

The Eagles need to get back in the win column, but will have to take care of business against the Black Bears

Boston College (1-5) look to get into the win column as they take on Maine (0-2) on Tuesday in Chestnut Hill. It has been a rough start to the season for the Eagles as they have fluctuated between losing close games and getting blown out, like they did last time they played Syracuse. This game was put on the schedule in place of California, who cancelled last week. Can Boston College prevent their yearly let down game against an opponent they should beat? Let's discuss.

Time: 12:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 (TuneIn App)

Current Line: No line

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 91% chance to win this game

Series History: This is the 22nd matchup between the two schools, with BC holding a 17-4 series advantage. The two schools previously played in 2017 with the Eagles winning 85-65. BC has lost to Maine in the past decade though, dropping a game to the Black Bears 52-51 in 2010.

Storyline of the Game: Can Boston College avoid a letdown game against a team they should beat?

Player to Watch: Forward Stefane Ingo

When looking at the statistics of the Black Bears, the offensive output doesn't really pop out. However, Ingo a 6-9 forward has six blocks already on the season, five of them coming in the season opener against Hartford. Not much of a shooter, hitting only 30% of his shots, Ingo could be a challenge on the defensive side of the ball.

Three Keys to The Game

1. Play with intensity out of the gate. If Boston College comes out flat, a team like Maine could find their game and take it to the Eagles. This is the typical game where a team like the Black Bears are going to play with a lot of emotion, this means more to them, BC has to match it, or they could get caught against a feisty underdog.

2. Use this game to work out kinks. It would be unwise to just look past Maine, we have seen Boston College teams lose these games frequently. But if the Eagles find their flow, that would pay dividends moving forward. Work on communication, reducing mistakes and playing better on both sides of the ball needs to be a priority. It's a big task, but if this team is going to turn around it needs to start sometime.

3. Prevent easy baskets. One of the weakest parts of BC's game has been the interior defense. The Eagles have been giving up too many easy layups and high percentage shots especially in transition. The bigs, and Steffon Mitchell need to put up more of a fight.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: It has been a very tough start of the season for Boston College, but this should be a game where they find some success. Of course you can name a long list of low mid major teams that have shocked BC in the past, I don't think this is happening against Maine. BC should have success on offense and put this game away early. Boston College 75 Maine 59

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI