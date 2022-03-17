Skip to main content

Women's NIT Prediction and How to Watch: Boston College vs Maine

A look at Thursday's NIT game between the Eagles and Black Bears

On Thursday evening, Boston College women's basketball will begin their NIT run against New England foe Maine. The Eagles will be looking to build some momentum after they were the "first team out" in the NCAA tournament selection. BC most recently lost to Florida State in the opening round of the ACC tournament. 

USATSI_16947114_168388155_lowres

Boston College narrowly missed out on an NCAA tournament bid

The Black Bears enter the tournament on the heels of a loss to Albany in the American East finals. The Black Bears are 20-11 and went 15-3 during the season in the American East Conference, and have a win against a common opponent, Boston University, a team BC fell to earlier in the season. 

Maine (20-11)  at Boston College (19-11)

  • Date/Time: Thursday, March 17 at 1:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
  • TV: ACC Network Extra
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here)

NIT History: The WNIT bid is the 11th postseason appearance in school history and the first since 2010-11 when the Eagles were in the WNIT. BC is 6-3 in three WNIT appearances, including a 4-1 mark in Conte Forum.

CameronSwartz

Cam Swartz led BC with 16.0 ppg

Series History: Boston College is 7-3 all-time against Maine and 4-1 at home. The Black Bears captured the last matchup in 2017, 60-41.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

What Happens if BC wins? The Eagles would take on the winner of URI/Quinnipiac at Conte Form

Prediction: Boston College is the #1 seed in the entire tournament, and while on paper that should make them favorites, there may be a let down factor to consider. The Eagles will need to play at a high level, which Joanna McNamee will certainly be stressing in preparation. With the home court advantage, and consistent scoring from Swartz or Taylor Soule and BC should win this game with relative ease and head into the second round. Boston College 70 Maine 58

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

taylorsoule
Basketball

Women's NIT Prediction and How to Watch: Boston College vs Maine

By A.J. Black10 seconds agoComment
USATSI_6713534_168388155_lowres
Maroon & Gold+

Growing Visitor List For This Weekend

By A.J. Black17 hours agoComment
Member Exclusive
HaydenBrown
Basketball

Boston College Men's Basketball Starting to Explore Roster Additions

By A.J. Black23 hours agoComment
milanboldenmorris
Football

Michigan Football Hires Former Boston College WBB Player Milan Bolden-Morris

By A.J. BlackMar 16, 2022Comment
kobaywhite
Football

Boston College 2022 Football Roster Tracker

By A.J. BlackMar 15, 2022Comment
USATSI_17699660_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College Men's Basketball Post Season Round Up Part 1

By A.J. BlackMar 15, 2022Comment
USATSI_17245708_168388155_lowres
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Jurkovec Gets New Weapon

By A.J. BlackMar 15, 2022Comment
USATSI_17202033_168388155_lowres
Football

Boston College Lands Transfer TE George Takacs

By A.J. BlackMar 14, 2022Comment
mattryan
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Matt Ryan and Harold Landry Contract News

By A.J. BlackMar 14, 2022Comment