Women's NIT Prediction and How to Watch: Boston College vs Maine

On Thursday evening, Boston College women's basketball will begin their NIT run against New England foe Maine. The Eagles will be looking to build some momentum after they were the "first team out" in the NCAA tournament selection. BC most recently lost to Florida State in the opening round of the ACC tournament.

Boston College narrowly missed out on an NCAA tournament bid

The Black Bears enter the tournament on the heels of a loss to Albany in the American East finals. The Black Bears are 20-11 and went 15-3 during the season in the American East Conference, and have a win against a common opponent, Boston University, a team BC fell to earlier in the season.

Maine (20-11) at Boston College (19-11)

Date/Time: Thursday, March 17 at 1:00 p.m. EST

Thursday, March 17 at 1:00 p.m. EST Place: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live Stream: fuboTV (link here)

NIT History: The WNIT bid is the 11th postseason appearance in school history and the first since 2010-11 when the Eagles were in the WNIT. BC is 6-3 in three WNIT appearances, including a 4-1 mark in Conte Forum.

BCEagles.com Cam Swartz led BC with 16.0 ppg

Series History: Boston College is 7-3 all-time against Maine and 4-1 at home. The Black Bears captured the last matchup in 2017, 60-41.

What Happens if BC wins? The Eagles would take on the winner of URI/Quinnipiac at Conte Form

Prediction: Boston College is the #1 seed in the entire tournament, and while on paper that should make them favorites, there may be a let down factor to consider. The Eagles will need to play at a high level, which Joanna McNamee will certainly be stressing in preparation. With the home court advantage, and consistent scoring from Swartz or Taylor Soule and BC should win this game with relative ease and head into the second round. Boston College 70 Maine 58

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC