Boston College Men’s Basketball Announces 2024-25 Conference Schedule
The Boston College men’s basketball program has announced its conference schedule for the 2024-25 season.
The Eagles will kick off ACC play on Dec. 7 with a road trip to Winston-Salem, N.C., to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and will conclude on March 8 with a road trip to Pitt. Overall, Boston College will play 20 ACC games, ten at home and ten away.
In total, the team will play 30 regular-season games which includes 17 home games, ten away games, and three neutral-site locations.
Below is a list of the entire schedule for the upcoming season, including times and networks.
2024-25 Boston College Men’s Basketball Full Schedule:
(Date, opponent, time, network. All times in ET)
Nov. 4: vs. The Citadel- TBA, ACCNX
Nov. 8: vs. VCU (Veterans Classic, Annapolis, Md.)
Nov, 15: vs. Temple- TBA, ACCNX
Nov. 19: vs. Loyola- TBA, ACCNX
Nov. 24: vs. Old Dominion (Caymans Island Classic)- 7:30 p.m., TBA
Nov. 25: vs. Missouri State or High Point (Cayman Islands Classic)- 7:30 p.m., TBA
Nov. 29: vs. Dartmouth- TBA, ACCNX
Dec. 3: vs. South Carolina (ACC/SEC Challenge)- 7 p.m., ACC Network
Dec. 7: at Wake Forest- Noon, ACC Network
Dec. 15: vs. Stonehill- TBA, ACCNX
Dec. 21: vs. SMU- Noon, The CW
Dec. 28: vs. FDU- 2 p.m., ACC Network
Jan. 1: vs. Miami- TBA, ACC Network
Jan. 4: at Georgia Tech- TBA, ESPNU
Jan. 11: vs. Syracuse- 3 p.m., The CW
Jan. 13: at Notre Dame- 7 p.m., ACC Network
Jan. 18: vs. Duke- TBA, ESPN/2/U
Jan. 21: at Virginia 7 p.m., ACC Network
Jan. 25: at UNC- 2:15 p.m., The CW
Feb. 1: vs. Florida State- 2 p.m., ACC Network
Feb. 5: vs. Louisville- 7 p.m., ACC Network
Feb. 8: at Syracuse- 3:15 p.m., The CW
Feb. 12: vs. Notre Dame- 9 p.m., ESPN/2/U
Feb. 15: at NC State- 2 p.m., ACC Network
Feb. 18: vs. Virginia Tech- 9 p.m., ACC Network
Feb. 22: vs. Georgia Tech- 2 p.m., ACC Network
Feb. 26: at Stanford- 9 p.m., ACC Network
March 1: at Cal- 10 p.m., ESPN/2/U
March 5: vs. Clemson- 7 p.m., ESPN/2/U
March 8: at Pitt- 6 p.m., ACC Network
The ACC Tournament will be held from March 11-15, 2025, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
The March Madness Tournament will start on March 18 and go until April 7. The Final Four will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, from April 5-7.