Boston College Men’s Basketball Announces 2024-25 Conference Schedule

The Eagles have released their ACC opponents.

Mar 12, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Miami (Fl) Hurricanes forward Norchad Omier (15) chases in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Boston College men’s basketball program has announced its conference schedule for the 2024-25 season. 

The Eagles will kick off ACC play on Dec. 7 with a road trip to Winston-Salem, N.C., to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and will conclude on March 8 with a road trip to Pitt. Overall, Boston College will play 20 ACC games, ten at home and ten away. 

In total, the team will play 30 regular-season games which includes 17 home games, ten away games, and three neutral-site locations. 

Below is a list of the entire schedule for the upcoming season, including times and networks. 

2024-25 Boston College Men’s Basketball Full Schedule: 

(Date, opponent, time, network. All times in ET) 

Nov. 4: vs. The Citadel- TBA, ACCNX

Nov. 8: vs. VCU (Veterans Classic, Annapolis, Md.)

Nov, 15: vs. Temple- TBA, ACCNX

Nov. 19: vs. Loyola- TBA, ACCNX

Nov. 24: vs. Old Dominion (Caymans Island Classic)- 7:30 p.m., TBA

Nov. 25: vs. Missouri State or High Point (Cayman Islands Classic)- 7:30 p.m., TBA

Nov. 29: vs. Dartmouth- TBA, ACCNX

Dec. 3: vs. South Carolina (ACC/SEC Challenge)- 7 p.m., ACC Network

Dec. 7: at Wake Forest- Noon, ACC Network

Dec. 15: vs. Stonehill- TBA, ACCNX

Dec. 21: vs. SMU- Noon, The CW

Dec. 28: vs. FDU- 2 p.m., ACC Network

Jan. 1: vs. Miami- TBA, ACC Network

Jan. 4: at Georgia Tech- TBA, ESPNU

Jan. 11: vs. Syracuse- 3 p.m., The CW

Jan. 13: at Notre Dame- 7 p.m., ACC Network

Jan. 18: vs. Duke- TBA, ESPN/2/U

Jan. 21: at Virginia 7 p.m., ACC Network

Jan. 25: at UNC- 2:15 p.m., The CW

Feb. 1: vs. Florida State- 2 p.m., ACC Network

Feb. 5: vs. Louisville- 7 p.m., ACC Network

Feb. 8: at Syracuse- 3:15 p.m., The CW

Feb. 12: vs. Notre Dame- 9 p.m., ESPN/2/U

Feb. 15: at NC State- 2 p.m., ACC Network

Feb. 18: vs. Virginia Tech- 9 p.m., ACC Network

Feb. 22: vs. Georgia Tech- 2 p.m., ACC Network

Feb. 26: at Stanford- 9 p.m., ACC Network

March 1: at Cal- 10 p.m., ESPN/2/U

March 5: vs. Clemson- 7 p.m., ESPN/2/U

March 8: at Pitt- 6 p.m., ACC Network

The ACC Tournament will be held from March 11-15, 2025, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. 

The March Madness Tournament will start on March 18 and go until April 7. The Final Four will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, from April 5-7. 

