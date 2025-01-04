Boston College Men’s Basketball at Georgia Tech: Keys, Starting Lineups, Injury Updates
The Boston College Eagles (9-5, 1-2 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking for its first road win of the season as it travels to Atlanta, Ga., to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-7, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles are looking to stay undefeated in the New Year as they recorded a holiday victory on New Year’s Day with a 78-68 victory over the Miami Hurricanes, erasing a 19-point first half deficit.
Below is all the information for the contest, including keys to the game, starting lineups, and the latest injury news.
Keys to the Game
Play Consistent Ball
Boston College has struggled all season to play a full game. In a majority of the team’s games, the Eagles start hot and go cold a few minutes into play or vice versa and in nearly every contest, runs and stretches determine who wins and loses. If the Eagles can play consistent throughout the contest, they will have a better and easier opportunity to come out with a victory.
Hold Yellow Jackets to Under 70 Points
In Boston College’s first 14 games of the season, the team has had the most success when allowing under 70 points. Seven of the Eagles nine wins came from keeping their opponents under that number, the only two outliers being Fairleigh Dickinson and Missouri State. On the same note, in all of their losses the Eagles have allowed their opponents to exceed the threshold. If Boston College can play solid defense and limit scoring, it will have a high chance of leaving Atlanta with its second conference win of the season.
Limit Fouls and Turnovers
Fouls and turnovers have plagued Boston College all season. Heading into the matchup with Georgia Tech, the Eagles have turned the ball over 171 times, average 12.2 turnovers per game, and have committed 255 personal fouls. Playing clean ball and not giving Georgia Tech extra opportunities will be the biggest key to the game.
Starting Lineups
Boston College- forward Elijah Strong, guards Dion Brown, Donald Hand Jr., Josh Beadle and center Chad Venning.
Georgia Tech- Lance Terry, Naithan George, Jaeden Mustaf, Baye Ndongo, and Ryan Mutombo.
Injury Updates
This section will be updated with the latest injury news if/when it becomes available before, during, and after the game.
Pregame
- Guard Dion Brown is returning to the starting lineup for Boston College after being limited in the team’s New Year’s Day win over Miami with an illness.
- The Yellow Jackets will also be without freshman center Doryan Onwuchekwa.
- Georgia Tech forward Luke O’Brien and guard Kowacie Reeves Jr., will miss today’s contest, according to AJC reporter Chad Bishop. Both are dealing with lower body injuries.