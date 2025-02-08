Boston College Men’s Basketball Falls to Syracuse in Triple Overtime
The Boston College Eagles (10-13, 2-10 ACC) men’s basketball team dropped its second straight game with a triple overtime loss to the Syracuse Orange (11-13, 5-8 ACC) 95-86 on Saturday evening.
The Orange started the contest hot, making four of its first five shots. Syracuse got off to an early 12-8 lead, a stretch that was led by guard Elijah Moore, who scored the team’s first eight points.
The Orange’s fast start was short-lived. After the stretch, Syracuse went nearly five and half minutes without scoring a point. During that time frame, Boston College went on an 8-0 run to go in front 16-12.
For the remainder of the first half, the two teams went back-and-forth. In total, the first 20 minutes of play had two ties and eight lead changes.
Boston College held a 27-25 lead with 3:51 left in the half, then Syracuse went on a 9-0 run to end the half and the Orange went into the break with a 34-27 advantage.
In the second half, both teams had improved shooting. Syracuse shot 56.5-percent from the floor and 60-percent from behind the arc while Boston College shot 51.6-percent from the floor and 41.7-percent from behind the arc.
The Orange maintained its lead for a majority of the second half. Boston College got within one point 59-58 after going on a 9-0 run with 4:52 to go, but the Eagles could not find a way to go in front during that stretch.
The Eagles tied the game with 1.2 seconds left in regulation after a three-pointer by guard Fred Payne which capped off a 7-0 run in the final 2:18 of regulation. Syracuse missed its half-court shot attempt as time expired which forced the game into overtime.
In overtime, the Eagles had a chance to win the game, but turned the ball over on their final possession of the first overtime. Syracuse guard JJ Starling missed a three-point attempt as time expired to send the contest into double overtime.
In double overtime, Boston College opened the five minute stretch on a 7-0 run but was outscored by Syracuse 9-2 down the stretch to go into triple overtime.
Syracuse ran away with the game in triple overtime as it scored nine points in the final five minutes to secure the win, compared to Boston College’s one point.
Next up, Boston College returns to Conte Forum to host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2/U.