Boston College Men’s Basketball Head Coach Earl Grant Provides Injury Update

The Eagles coach gave an update on big man Chad Venning.

Kim Rankin

Mar 2, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Earl Grant reacts to game action against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team returned to the court on Wednesday night and lost to the Louisville Cardinals 84-58 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

In the loss, the Eagles were without starting big man Chad Venning, who missed the game due to a foot injury. 

Boston College head coach Earl Grant gave an injury update on Venning after the game. 

“[He was a] Game-time decision,” said Grant. “Found out yesterday there was a chance he maybe could play and maybe not play. So, game time decision. He didn't play. Obviously, we found that out a little bit before the game. I don't think it's any major issue with his foot, but it's something going on there.” 

The Eagles did get a starter back in forward Elijah Strong, who has missed the last four games with an illness. He played off the bench on Wednesday night. 

Grant also spoke about Strong’s return.

“And then Elijah Strong hadn't played in four weeks,” said Grant. “Tough deal, tough deal. Hadn't played in four weeks. Came back, practiced a couple days ago, and gave us what he could give us. He was gassed. Hadn't been in a game, so appreciate his efforts. Got to find his rhythm.”

With the loss, the Eagles fall to 10-12 overall and 2-9 in ACC play.

Next up, Boston College travels to Syracuse, N.Y., to take on the Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 3:15 p.m. ET on The CW. 

