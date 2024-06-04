Boston College Men’s Basketball Set to Compete in Veterans Classic, The Rundown: June 4, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College men’s basketball team is set to compete in the 2024 Veterans Classic on Nov. 8 in Annapolis, Md.
The event will be a doubleheader where the Eagles will take on Virginia Commonwealth University and Havarard will play against Navy.
This will be the second time that the two programs have played against each other. The first came on Dec. 28, 2013, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and VCU won the contest 69-50.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
90 days.
Did You Notice?
- Women’s lacrosse attacker McKenna Davis made the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association All-American Third-Team. During the team’s national championship run, Davis tallied 26 goals and 69 assists for 95 points including two game-winners and 49 shots on goal.
- Lucy Frates, daughter of former Boston College baseball player Pete Frates, threw out the first pitch at Sunday’s Boston Red Sox game against the Detroit Tigers. Pete Frates passed away in 2019 at the age of 34 after a battle with ALS.
- The Varsity Club released its class of 2024 Hall of Fame inductees on Monday afternoon.
- The Boston College track and field team is set to compete in the 2024 NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., from June 5-9.
- Scot Belford, a class of 2025 kicker from Hendricken High School in Gloucester, R.I., competed in Boston College football’s specialist camp over the weekend. He finished fourth in the field goal competition.
Special Media:
Check out our…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
We'll Leave You With This:
Published