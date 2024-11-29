Boston College Men’s Basketball Snaps Five Game Winning Streak With Loss to Dartmouth
The Boston College Eagles (6-2) men’s basketball team snapped its five game winning streak with a home loss to the Dartmouth Big Green (3-3) 88-83 on Friday afternoon.
The Eagles were sloppy out of the gate. Dartmouth capitalized off the mistakes and got out to an early 25-18 lead.
After going down by as many as seven points in the first half, Boston College went on a 19-5 run down the stretch to take a 37-30 lead. The Big Green responded with a 12-4 run of its own in the final minutes of the half to regain the lead 42-41.
However, a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Eagles guard Josh Beadle gave Boston College a 44-42 advantage heading into halftime.
In the opening half, the Eagles recorded eight fouls and seven turnovers. The Big Green scored 11 points off turnovers.
Coming out of the break, Boston College started strong as it made its first two field goals and three free throws to stay in front 51-45.
After that, it was all Dartmouth.
The Big Green went on a 15-2 run in five minutes and two seconds to retake the lead and never looked back.
Boston College attempted a comeback and cut its deficit to as little as two points on two occasions in the final minute of the game, however could not do enough to earn a come from behind win.
The victory for Dartmouth marked the team’s first road win since Jan. 16, 2023, against Harvard.
Next up, Boston College hosts South Carolina on Tuesday night as a part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network.