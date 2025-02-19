Boston College Men’s Basketball Snaps Four-Game Skid With Win Over Virginia Tech
The Boston College Eagles (11-15, 3-12 ACC) men’s basketball team snapped its four-game losing streak with a 54-36 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-15, 6-9 ACC) on Tuesday night.
The Eagles defense highlighted the first half, holding the Hokies to just 11 points. Virginia Tech went just 5-of-25 (20-percent) from the floor and made one of eight shots (12.5-percent) from three-point range.
The Hokies only score from behind the arc came with 2:17 to go by guard Tyler Johnson.
Virginia Tech got off to an early 6-5 lead with 15:21 to go in the first 20 minutes of action and was outscored 21-5 the rest of the way in the first half.
Although Boston College also had a low scoring half as well, the team was more efficient from the floor, going 12-of-29 (41.4-percent), however also struggled from behind the arc, going 1-of-10 (10-percent). The Eagles went into halftime with a 26-11 advantage.
Virginia Tech’s 11 first-half points tied for the fewest points in the first half of an ACC game since 2020.
In the second half, the Hokies matched their total points from the first in the first five minutes of the second, but went cold after that.
After hitting a three-pointer to surpass its first half total with 15:45 to go, Virginia Tech scored 13 points for the remainder of the game.
Boston College found its offensive rhythm in the second half as it notched a field goal percentage at 50-percent and shot 25-percent from behind the arc.
In total, the Eagles defense recorded 27 rebounds which included 15 in the second half and forced 17 Hokies turnovers.
Guard Donald Hand Jr., led the scoring for Boston College with 16 points and forward Mylyjael Poteat led Virginia Tech with 10.
Next up, Boston College wraps up its two-game home stand against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACC Network.