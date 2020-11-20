Locked on Boston College: The Basketball Files

It's another big basketball episode as we welcome back Dan Rubin and Eric Hoffses to talk about the upcoming basketball seasons.

Eric Hoffses, a basketball insider, gives us the inside scoop on the upcoming season. He gives an update on Wynston Tabbs and tells us we can expect big things from Makai Ashton Langford. He also looks at the trio of transfers who came to Boston College, and breaks down what they cold bring to the Eagles in '20-21. If you want info on the team from someone who talks to the coaches, and knows the team inside and out, you won't want to miss this!

On top of that, Dan Rubin comes by to talk about the women's basketball team. After winning 20 games for the first time in over a decade, Rubin talks about where the program is now. He dives deep into the philosophy of head coach Joanna McNamee and tells us why Taylor Soule could become the best player in college basketball this year.

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College

