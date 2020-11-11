SI.com
BCBulletin
BC Men's Basketball Projected to Finish 14th in ACC

A.J. Black

The ACC men's basketball preseason poll came out today, and the voters are not projecting big things for Boston College. 

Boston College went 13-19 last season the sixth year under head coach Jim Christian, while losing to Notre Dame in the first round of the ACC tournament. During his time in Chestnut Hill, Christian has put together a 75-119 record. 

The Eagles will be returning three starters including guard Jay Heath, forward Steffon Mitchell and forward/center CJ Felder. The Eagles graduated two major players starting guard Derryck Thornton and center/forward Nik Popovic. However, BC will be getting back star guard Wynston Tabbs who missed all of last season recovering from knee surgery. In the fifteen games he played as a freshman, Tabbs averaged 15 points a game, and is expected to be a major contributor for the Eagles. 

On top of that, the team brought in a trio of graduate transfers including Rich Kelly (Quinnipiac), forward Fred Scott (Rider) and center James Karnik (Lehigh). Karnik is still awaiting a transfer waiver to be approved to play this season. The Eagles also feature two freshmen (Justin Vander Baan and Demarr Langford) along with transfer Makai Ashton Langford, a guard who came to the Eagles from Providence College.

Boston College begins their season against #3 Villanova in the Empire State Classic at Mohegan Sun on November 25th. They will face off with either Baylor or Arizona State in the follow up game. 

