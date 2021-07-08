Sports Illustrated home
Three New Offers Out For BC Men's Basketball

New offers go out for basketball, including one to the brother of a former BC baseball star
Author:

Boston College men's basketball has been hitting the recruiting trail hard over the past week. In the past seven days, they have made two new offers to players in the class of '22. Currently Earl Grant and his staff do not have any recruits committed to this class. 

Here is a bit more on both players.  

Chas Kelley, 6-5, SG, Phelps School Texas.

Kelley, currently does not have a ranking on 247sports. The Houston native currently has offers from Rutgers, UMass, George Mason and Iona. His film showcases a guard that is explosive towards the rim, with good size. You can check out more of his film below. 

Ryan Dunn, 6-6, small forward, Pennsburg, PA

The other offer to go out this week was to Ryan Dunn, a forward from New York. The last name should look familiar to Boston College fans, as he is the younger brother of former BC pitcher and current Seattle Mariners starter Justin Dunn. He isn't currently ranked but has a growing offer list that includes Minnesota, Georgetown Fairfield, Cleveland State and others.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Justyn Fernandez, 6-5, Small Forward, Virginia Episcopal (VA)

Probably the most sought after of the trio that Boston College offered, Fernandez has seen his offer list skyrocket over the past two weeks. He recently received offers from the Eagles, Clemson, Oregon State, Arizona State, Virginia Tech and URI. Was recently the MVP of the Southern Jam Fest, a gathering of some of the nation's most talented high school players. Fernandez is technically a three star, but is very close to becoming a four star, and with his offer list and play improving, that most likely will happen on the other recruiting sites. 

