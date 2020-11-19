Locked on Boston College: The Big Men's Basketball Preview

BC men's basketball tips off in just under a week and our daily podcast Locked on Boston College is breaking down the upcoming season. In today's episode we review the 2019 season, and some of the takeaways from a disappointing year. We look at the players that left, and what that means to the roster development.

On top of that we also discuss a very busy offseason that included bringing in four grad transfers, two freshman and one transfer who sat out last season. We look at all of these players and discuss what their role could be with the team. Also talk about Makai Ashton Langford, and ponder what he could provide to this roster.

Finally we talk about the upcoming schedule. We look at a hellacious out of conference schedule and talk about why this might not have been the best idea for this Eagles squad, and look at what Jim Christian needs to do to save his job. It's a jam packed episode you won't want to miss!

