Boston College vs. Miami: Preview and Prediction

Boston College will be looking for their second straight ACC win tonight as they face off with the Miami Hurricanes. The Hurricanes currently are last in the ACC with only three conference wins, but they should be getting a much needed boost as they look to be fully healthy for the first time in over a month. The Eagles could be getting a player back as well, as CJ Felder will be returning after missing the previous two games due to illness.

Time: 7:00 pm

Where: Coral Gables, FL

TV: ACC Network X

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: Miami (-3.5)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Miami has a 77% chance of winning

Projected Staters: CJ Felder, Jarius Hamilton, Jay Heath, Jared Hamilton, Steffon Mitchell

Injuries: Jared Hamilton left Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury. We will update with information regarding his availability as soon as it is released.

Ken Pom Rankings: Boston College (147) Miami (129)

Key Matchup: Rodney Miller vs. Steffon Mitchell

Miller, Miami's center missed Saturday's game with an ankle injury but should be good to go against the Eagles. Mitchell has been ferocious inside as of late, with 15 rebounds against VT on Saturday, and has continued to grow into one of the best defenders in the conference. Miller averages six rebounds a game, and is Miami's best inside guy and might have to be the answer to Mitchell. While Mitchell most likely won't guard Miller (at least 1-1), their battle inside could be the difference in this game.

Three Questions BC Must Answer Against Miami

1. Will Jared Hamilton be ready to go? One of the biggest question marks after Saturday's game was the loss of the older Hamilton who exited the game early in the first half with an undisclosed injury. The staff hasn't commented on it, and reporter Jon Rothstein who is usually wired to the staff has been mum. Will Hamilton play?

2. Can Steffon Mitchell continue his strong play on both ends? Mitchell is going to consistently be great on defense, that seems like a given. But he was electric against VT, shooting well from three point range as well. This offseason it was reported that he put special emphasis on his shooting. Will last game's output bolster his confidence on the offense?

3. What is going on with Pop? Christian announced that the senior center was removed from the bench during the VT game but gave no context on what happened. We probably will never know what was said as this will most likely be kept in house, but is Pop all in? Or will his role adjust after the incident. Boston College needs his offense.

AJ's Fearless Predictions: Boston College 72 Miami 66. Vegas has Miami, ESPN has Miami winning. I don't buy it. BC has been playing well as of late, and the Hurricanes have lost three in a row. Miami will get some of their starters back, however I think BC with BC playing well and balanced as a team, they will earn another big win on the road.